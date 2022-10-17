20 ‘Inflation Hacks’ To Earn Extra Cash and Save Money

The sharing economy operates on the premise that we have underutilized assets in our lives, and we can sell or rent those assets to our neighbors in win-win transactions. If this is a concept that interests you, you may be able to pocket a lot more cash than your 9-to-5 gets you.

If you're looking to earn more money for minimal effort, here are 15 ways you can utilize the sharing economy to your advantage.

Share Your Art

Creative Market: Sell your designs, website themes, fonts, photography and more on Creative Market.

Share Your Boat

Boatsetter: How often do you really get out on the water? With Boatsetter, you can rent your boat to your landlocked peers. A quick search of boats nearby yields plenty of results with rates ranging anywhere from $300-$2,500 per day.

This is another peer-to-peer boat rental platform with listings all around the world. Tubber: You can find peer-to-peer boat rentals, primarily in Europe at Tubber.

Share Your Car

Uber: Uber is the proverbial 800-pound gorilla of the sharing economy. Its ride-sharing platform offers the opportunity to essentially start your own taxi service and earn money on your own schedule driving your neighbors around. The company touts that, on average, Uber drivers earn between $20-$25 an hour, although that's not including maintenance on your car and taxes you'll owe from your earnings.

Share Your Care

Care.com: With more than 19 million members, Care.com is the largest marketplace for child care, senior care, pet care and house sitting.

Share Your City

Context Travel: Context travel is a unique network of scholars and specialists that help visitors veer off the tourist track and experience the real history of where they are. If you're a certified expert, love meeting new people and have always wanted to share your knowledge, here's your chance.

Share Your Clothes

Style Lend: Rent your designer clothes through this new fashion-sharing platform. Style Lend will store your clothes for free and pay you each time someone rents an item of yours.

Sell women's and children's clothes through this online consignment store and earn money for each box of clothes you send in. ThredUP: This site will send you a free "Clean Out Kit" to send in your unused clothes for online consignment sales. You can even use the online payout estimator tool to see what your items are worth.

Sell your designer clothes through the Poshmark app, which makes it easy to photograph and list an item in just 60 seconds. BagBorrowOrSteal: Sell your designer handbags and accessories on consignment or take a lower offer price and get paid right away with BagBorrowOrSteal.

Share Your Creations

Etsy: Welcome to the largest peer-to-peer marketplace for handcrafted items. At Etsy, you'll find thoughtful pieces for your home, office, kids, closet and more. And if you've got an artistic and crafty side, you can tap into Etsy's wide audience of buyers and set up shop to sell your own handmade items.

Share Your Designs

DesignCrowd: DesignCrowd is another crowdsourced graphic design marketplace where you can submit your creative design ideas based on client specs and win money when they choose yours as their favorite.

Share Your Eagle Eye (or Ear)

Scribendi: Scribendi hires proofreaders and editors to work remotely and correct client documents. If you're great with words, this is a legitimate way to earn some extra cash.

Share Your Expertise

The Expert Institute: The Expert Institute connects subject matter experts with attorneys and corporations who happily pay for their analyses and opinions as expert witnesses.

Share Your Food

EatWith: "Unforgettable, immersive culinary experiences" is what EatWith does best.Set your own menu, schedule and dining experience and earn up to a few hundred dollars per event.

Share Your Healing Touch

Soothe: Soothe operates by sending licensed massage therapists directly to the customers who request them. According to their website, Soothe therapists earn up to 2-3 times more than they would at a traditional spa and have more flexible work hours.

Share Your House

Airbnb: Airbnb is one of the most well-known sharing economy platforms and is disrupting the entire hotel industry. Rates are dictated by the local competition, which could be anywhere from $40-$300 a night.

Share Your Ideas

Namestation: New companies are often looking for help coming up with names for their businesses or product lines. Namestation lets them crowdsource suggestions from creative people.

Share Your Investment Strategy

Personal Capital: An app that lets you create your own customized portfolio and share them with others. Personal Capital says that users "Get award-winning financial tools and personal attention from registered financial advisors for significantly less than traditional financial advisors."

Share Your Knowledge

Udemy: With Udemy, you can create a video course in your area of expertise, set your own price (up to $50) and put it up for sale on the platform of more than 10 million students. Right now Udemy publishes "204,000 online video courses with new additions published every month."

Jake Arky and Christian Long contributed to the reporting for this article.

