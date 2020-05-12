20 Global Health-Care Stocks Poised to Gain in a Post-Pandemic World

Global health-care companies look like obvious beneficiaries as the world slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

But investors would be wise to understand it’s not a matter of buying just any company. Analysts at Jefferies, led by James Vane-Tempest, have sifted through a cluster of names to figure out where the biggest rewards may lie.

Their first stop is health-care services, which involves anything from providing medicines to surgeries. Vane-Tempest said this group of stocks could reap the benefits of increased spending, but advises steering clear of asset-heavy inpatient-focused companies in favor of leaner peers that concentrate on outpatients, diagnostic testing, and big data.

“We expect regulations to be supportive of greater use of predictive diagnostics & the global physician community to continue to embrace the surge in demand for telemedicine,” said Vane-Tempest.

Among those companies that fit the bill: Medicover (ticker: MCVEY), Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), Ramsay Health Care (RHC.Australia), Sonic Heathcare (SKHHY), Healius (HLS.Australia), Centene (CNC), Cerner (CERN), and Teladoc Health (TDOC).

The pharmaceutical sector has held up fairly well during the pandemic, which is one reason why upside for those shares may be limited, says Jefferies. Still, a more favorable regulatory environment for more therapies is helpful, say analysts.

In this space, they prefer integrated players with a bias toward chronic medications and bigger names that should benefit from scale in any digital evolution. Think GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi (SNY), Chemical Works of Richtor Gedeon (RICHT.Hungary), Cipla (5000087.India), Takeda Pharmeceutical (TAK), and Shionogi (SGIOY).

The Jefferies team also examined medical technology and tools, where selectivity is the key. Vane-Tempest and his colleagues see some companies benefiting from pent-up demand as the pandemic has placed restrictions on clinical procedures. And a recovery in sales would be supported by further use of telemedicine, disease surveillance, and outpatient clinics.

The companies they like in that space include Coloplast (CLPBY), ConvaTec Group (CNVVY), Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), Danaher (DHR), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), and Takara Bio (4974.Japan).

