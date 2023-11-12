News & Insights

20 Fastest Selling Used Cars on the Market

November 12, 2023 — 07:01 pm EST

If you’re looking to sell a used car, you might wonder how long it will take. On the other hand, if you’re buying a used, late-model vehicle, you might want an idea of how long it will take you to find the one you want at a price you’re willing to pay.

There’s good news for sellers — and not so good for buyers — when it comes to how fast used cars move off the lot lately, according to a recent study from iSeeCars.com. The average used car sells in roughly 49 days, 6.1% faster than this time last year, the website reported.

“The new car average time-to-sale is down by more than 25 percent even as used cars are selling 6.1 percent faster. This shows buyers are continuing to seek value in the used car market – despite a wide range of new car options,” said iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer in an article summarizing the study.

Used Cars Selling the Fastest in 2023

So what are the top 20 fastest selling used cars, and how much are they going for? The iSeeCars.com study broke it down as follows:

ModelAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
Honda HR-V34.4$24,496
Acura ILX35.3$26,091
Toyota Highlander Hybrid36.6$42,119
Acura RDX36.8$35,864
Hyundai Venue38$19,764
Honda Insight38.3$24,567
Honda CR-V38.5$28,660
Honda Civic38.8$24,619
Toyota C-HR38.9$23,462
Toyota Sienna (hybrid)39.1$44,233
Toyota Tundra39.1$45,110
GMC Yukon39.4$56,637
Kia Telluride39.7$39,838
Acura TLX39.8$32,380
Honda Pilot39.9$34,749
Chevrolet Corvette39.9$82,574
Acura MDX40.4$38,279
Honda Accord40.5$26,816
Cadillac Escalade ESV40.5$66,331
Toyota 4Runner40.7$40,851

If you’re looking for trends, it’s easy to see that, with the exception of the Toyota Highlander Hybrid and the Acura RDX, the cars on the top half of the list are all less expensive, going for $26,000 and below.

When you get down to the bottom 10 of the fastest selling cars, prices increase from the mid-$20,000s up to the mid-30,000s and above — all the way up to the $82,574 Chevrolet Corvette, which is taking an average of 39.9 days to sell. That’s less than the average across all vehicles.

Used Cars Selling the Slowest in 2023

When you reach the bottom of iSeeCars.com’s list, indicating the slowest-selling used cars, there is not so much of a clear pattern when it comes to pricing. Prices range from the Ford EcoSport at $19,755 up to the Land Rover Range Rover at $75,060.

Overwhelmingly, electric vehicles are taking longer to sell, with the Model S topping the list at 88.3 days on the market. The Ford Mustang Mach-E takes an average of 75.8 days to sell, with its average price a full $20,000+ lower than the Model S.

ModelAvg. Days on MarketAvg. Price
Tesla Model S88.3$65,216
Buick Envision82.3$29,057
Ford Mustang Mach-E75.8$42,503
Land Rover Discovery Sport73.6$30,206
Cadillac XT471.9$31,650
Tesla Model X71.4$70,835
Land Rover Range Rover68.4$75,060
Chevrolet Blazer65.9$31,644
Chrysler 30064.7$25,021
Buick Enclave64.3$32,075
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited62.5$49,709
BMW 5 Series61.4$37,545
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited61.2$46,399
Alfa Romeo Giulia61$29,911
Ford Edge60.9$27,964
Chrysler Voyager60.6$24,505
Lincoln Nautilus60.6$38,329
Cadillac XT660.4$42,946
Ford Ecosport60.1$19,755
Audi Q860.1$55,099

Tips To Sell Your Car Faster

If you’re ready to buy a new or used vehicle and looking to sell your old car, you’ll want to unload it as fast as possible. The best way to do this, of course, is to trade it in at a dealer. However, you may not get the best price.

You can also sell it privately by listing it on Facebook Marketplace, as well as sites like Autotrader or Cars.com. Make sure to clean the car inside and out — perhaps by having it professionally detailed — and gather any paperwork such as service records that can help show you took care of the vehicle. List it in multiple places to ensure it gets the most visibility, and write an enticing description.

Selling a car is often a balance between getting top-dollar or negotiating a fast sale based on what’s most important to you.

