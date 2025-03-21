20 Expensive Things Worth Every Penny, According To Frugal Living YouTuber Austin Williams

One of the best methods for living within your means is choosing not to buy expensive things. Instead, consumers can swap out generic or “dupe” items. These look and work just like their more expensive counterparts, but cost a lot less money.

That said, certain expensive items just can’t be duped. From pets to plants, these purchases deliver an incredible return on investment that pays off in the short and long term. In a recent video, frugal living YouTuber Austin Williams outlined the top 20 expensive purchases that are worth it.

Keep reading to find out which items made the cut.

Pets

Williams is a proud owner of a pet dog named Star. The costs associated with keeping Star happy and healthy might not be cheap, but Williams doesn’t mind picking up the tab for his pup.

“There’s nothing better than having your dog cuddle with you at the end of the day and give you some love,” he said.

Coworking Space Membership

It’s easy to start feeling lonely if you’re self-employed or work predominantly from home. To combat feelings of isolation, Williams recommends investing in a membership to a local coworking space. (His membership costs $100 every month.)

“Going somewhere to work has completely changed my life because it breaks up the day by going somewhere,” Williams said. “It allows me to interact with other human beings and enjoy being home after a day out.”

Good Shoes

Never skimp on purchases that touch the ground. Williams recommends investing in a high-quality pair of sneakers. Good shoes are vital if you exercise frequently or are regularly on the go.

Good Sheets

Quality sheets, and overall bedding, doesn’t have to cost you a ton of money. Williams cited the example of Threshold 400-count sheets that he purchased from Target for $60.

Living in a Fun Area

One non-negotiable expense for Williams is living in a location that’s fun and has a lot of activities to engage in. Previously, he lived in Ecuador and Colorado and now resides in Atlanta.

Though Williams said he pays much more for rent than he would if he lived in a suburb, he doesn’t mind paying more to live in an engaging area where he can walk everywhere.

Williams explained, “If I lived in a cookie cutter suburb that is dependent on cars, I would be miserable.”

Well-Decorated Home

“Having a home with nice decorations, a home that creates a cozy environment, is well worth the money,” Williams said. “Creating a positive, comfortable home is key to be happy.”

Plants

As expensive as plants can be, Williams said they’re worth every penny because they brighten up living spaces. Plus, it can be equally just as therapeutic to look after plants.

Giant Whiteboard

Williams said one purchase he made that is well worth the $200 spent on it is a giant two-sided whiteboard. This whiteboard allows him to channel his inner creative and jot down new ideas, put together to-do lists or simply doodle.

Electric Toothbrush

Williams doesn’t see an expensive toothbrush as a luxury buy, but rather an investment in the care and keeping of your teeth. He recommends investing in an electric toothbrush over a manual toothbrush as it helps prevent cavities.

Dining Out When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

Even though Williams often speaks about the importance of cooking meals to save money, he said he does eat out two to four times a week.

“There are some days that I just do not want to cook dinner,” Williams said. “Whenever I feel this way, I will just get takeout. I like to limit myself on this, but in the moments where I just do not want to cook I do not feel guilty about getting takeout.”

YouTube Premium

Williams personally prefers YouTube Premium over most streaming platforms and spends $15 a month to watch YouTube ad-free.

Designer Prescription Glasses

Williams, who wears glasses when he’s not on camera, said it’s worth it to spend a couple hundred dollars on a pair of designer prescription glasses that are comfortable to wear.

And even though he’s aware some people may consider designer glasses to be not worth the money, he sees a lot of value in buying attractive frames that make you feel good about yourself.

Prescription Sunglasses

For years, Williams said, he wore cheap sunglasses that weren’t comfortable or tailored to his vision. He has since invested in a pair of prescription sunglasses that make being outside a much more pleasant experience.

Battery-Powered Drill

Battery-powered drills come in handy as you work on DIY projects around the house, like setting up new bookshelves, and keep you from paying extra money to hire a professional.

Glass Food Storage Containers

To combat excessive plastic consumption, Williams purchased glass food storage containers to store his food inside. These containers also make it easier to organize food and leftovers in the refrigerator.

Good Computer

A reliable, fast computer is a must-have, especially if you work remotely or are self-employed.

This purchase doesn’t need to be expensive either. Williams said your money will go a lot further if you invest in a PC over a MacBook.

High-Quality Clothing

Investing in high-quality apparel is something Williams started doing only recently, but he already sees the value in it because the clothing lasts longer and looks better.

He used the example of a T-shirt he purchased for over $60. This was more money than he had ever spent on a T-shirt; but, for all the months he has owned it, the shirt hasn’t faded or worn out.

International Travel

Williams, who has been to over 40 countries and spent tens of thousands of dollars on international travel, believes it’s worth every penny. Travel forces you out of your comfort zone and allows you to become a more compassionate human being.

A Car With No Problems

There’s a great deal of value to be found in owning a reliable vehicle that you can drive across the country and not have to worry about it breaking down.

Self-Employment

Williams said he has been self-employed for the last two and a half years. As expensive as it is — and it’s not cheap to pay more in taxes and health insurance — he wouldn’t want to go back to being a corporate employee again.

“Being self-employed is such a character building experience,” he said, “and all these expenses are well worth the money.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Expensive Things Worth Every Penny, According To Frugal Living YouTuber Austin Williams

