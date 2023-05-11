News & Insights

20 East Coast Metros That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

May 11, 2023 — 01:11 pm EDT

Have you taken a look at the economy lately? You might be avoiding it and with good reason. The stock market has gone from the highest highs to the lowest lows and the rumblings about a recession have not gone away. The forecast seems to be signaling some rough road ahead.

What does that mean for the housing market? In some American cities, this is a boom time to get in on bargain prices for homes. In other cities, things aren't looking so good.

To find the East Coast metros most likely to experience a housing crisis, GOBankingRates focused on several factors, including the areas with the highest rates of delinquent mortgages, homeowner vacancy, rental vacancy, homes sold below list price and more.

If you're an east coaster looking to buy -- or just a concerned resident -- here are 20 East Coast metros that could be headed for a housing crisis in the not-too-distant future.

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania skyline at dusk

20. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.61%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 60.06%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.30%

The Hay Street United Methodist Church was built in 1908.

19. Fayetteville, North Carolina

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.86%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 33.87%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.50%

Macon, Georgia

18. Macon-Bibb County, Georgia

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.58%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 56.48%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.80%
Mid-air aerial view of sunset over Philadelphia's skyline and Race Street pier at the bottom.

17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Delaware-Maryland

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.71%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 46.29%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.10%
Greensboro skyline with pink, orange, and yellow at sunset.

16. Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.70%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 53.27%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.20%

Waynesboro, Virginia / US - November 3, 2018: Reconstructed mountain homestead at Humpback Rocks Visitor Center, Blue Ridge parkway. Fantastic walk and hike to Humpback Rock with a very scenic view.

15. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, Pennsylvania

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.76%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 41.79%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 0.70%
House in North Carolina.

14. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, North Carolina

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.66%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 61.16%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.30%
Erie Pennsylvania

13. Erie, Pennsylvania

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.66%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 53.23%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.40%

Atlantic City skyline hotel casinos from a scenic beach.

12. Atlantic City-Hammonton, New Jersey

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.81%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 54.61%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2.30%
view of the city of syracuse in upstate new york.

11. Syracuse, New York

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.92%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 38.31%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.60%
Lakeland, Florida, USA downtown cityscape on the lake at twilight.

10. Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.60%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 61.10%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.80%
Utica is a city in the Mohawk Valley and the county seat of Oneida County, New York, United States.

9. Utica-Rome, New York

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.77%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 61.73%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.60%

The aerial view of the City Hall and Downtown District of Scranton at sunset.

8. Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.72%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 59.25%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.50%
Birds Flying Over Pier Topsail Island Beach Jacksonville, NC.

7. Jacksonville, North Carolina

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.11%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 37.41%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.40%
Downtown Street in historic Ocala, Florida.

6. Ocala, Florida

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.71%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 66.00%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.60%

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

5. Columbia, South Carolina

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.79%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 57.12%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.20%
Cities, Martinsburg, West Virginia

4. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, Maryland-West Virginia

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.89%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 42.95%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 2%
Long exposure photo of Marshall's Falls located in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

3. East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.66%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 57.60%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.90%
Tranquil view of a rowboat, pond and gazebo in autumn.

2. Dover, Delaware

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 1.09%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 42.01%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.50%

Botany Bay Road, Edisto Island (Charleston, South Carolina).

1. Florence, South Carolina

  • Percentage of mortgages 90+ days delinquent: 0.82%
  • Percentage of sales under list price: 55.39%
  • Homeowner vacancy rate: 1.40%

In order to find east coast metros that could be poised for a housing crisis, GOBankingRates looked at 158 of the largest metro statistical areas on the east coast (CT, DE, FL, GA, ME, MD, MA, NH, NY, NJ, NC, PA, RI, SC, VT, VA and DC) across the following factors: (1) percent of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent as sourced from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; (2) percent of mortgages 90-plus days delinquent as sourced from the Consumer Protection Bureau; (3) homeowner vacancy rate as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey; (4) rental vacancy rate as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey; (5) mean days from when a house hits market to pending sale as sourced from Zillow; (6) percent of homes sold below final list price as sourced from Zillow; (7) mean days from pending to closed sale as sourced from Zillow; and (8) the percent of listings with a price cut as sourced from Zillow. These eight factors were then scored and combined with the highest score indicating the California metro most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. Factors (1) and (2) were weighted 3x and factors (4) and (7) were weighted 0.5x. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 2, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 East Coast Metros That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

