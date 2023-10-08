20 Countries with Surprisingly High Income Tax

With a headline personal income tax rate (PIT) of 37%, the U.S. tied for just the 41st highest in the latest roundup by GOBankingRates, sourced from PricewaterhouseCoopers’ World Tax Summaries. That’s the same headline PIT rate as Ecuador and the Republic of Namibia.

PwC generally defines “headline” PIT rates as the highest PIT rate defined by statutes. The definition doesn’t include local taxes but may include surtaxes.

It gets a lot higher in numerous countries across the globe. Particularly in Europe, which landed 13 countries in the list of 20 with the highest PIT rates. Asia was next on the list with three countries.

As for the other extreme, Guatemala has the lowest headline personal income tax rate in PwC’s list at just 7%. Next up at 10% are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia, Paraguay, Romania, Timor-Leste and Turkmenistan.

But, on to the countries that take the biggest bite. We’ve listed headline PIT rates along with some other handy facts. If you think income taxes are high in the United States, try living in one of these 20 countries.

19. (tie) Greece

Capital: Athens

Athens Population: 10,384,971

10,384,971 Headline PIT rate (%): 44

19. (tie) Fiji

Capital: Suva

Suva Population: 929,766

929,766 Headline PIT rate (%): 44

12. (tie) United Kingdom

Capital: London

London Population: 67,508,936

67,508,936 Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) South Africa

Capital: Bloemfontein (judicial), Cape Town (legislative), Pretoria (executive)

Bloemfontein (judicial), Cape Town (legislative), Pretoria (executive) Population: 59,893,886

59,893,886 Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) Republic of Korea

Capital: Seoul

Seoul Population: 51,815,810

51,815,810 Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) Germany

Capital: Berlin

Berlin Population: 83,369,843

83,369,843 Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) France

Capital: Paris

Paris Population: 64,626,628

64,626,628 Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) China

Capital: Beijing

Beijing Population: 1,425,887,337

1,425,887,337 Headline PIT rate (%): 45

12. (tie) Australia

Capital: Canberra

Canberra Population: 26,177,414

26,177,414 Headline PIT rate (%): 45

11. Spain

Capital: Madrid

Madrid Population: 47,558,630

47,558,630 Headline PIT rate (%): 47

10. Japan

Capital: Tokyo

Tokyo Population: 123,951,692

123,951,692 Headline PIT rate (%): 47.1

9. Portugal

Capital: Lisbon

Lisbon Population: 10,270,865

10,270,865 Headline PIT rate (%): 48

8. The Netherlands

Capital: Amsterdam, The Hague

Amsterdam, The Hague Population: 17,564,014

17,564,014 Headline PIT rate (%): 49.5

5. (tie) Slovenia

Capital: Ljubljana

Ljubljana Population: 2,119,844

2,119,844 Headline PIT rate (%): 50

5. (tie) Israel

Capital: Jerusalem

Jerusalem Population: 9,038,309

9,038,309 Headline PIT rate (%): 50

5. (tie) Belgium

Capital: Brussels

Brussels Population: 11,655,930

11,655,930 Headline PIT rate (%): 50

4. Luxembourg

Capital: Luxembourg

Luxembourg Population: 647,599

647,599 Headline PIT rate (%): 51

2. (tie) Finland

Capital: Helsinki

Helsinki Population: 5,540,746

5,540,746 Headline PIT rate (%): 55

2. (tie) Austria

Capital: Vienna

Vienna Population: 8,939,617

8,939,617 Headline PIT rate (%): 55

1. Denmark

Capital: Copenhagen

Copenhagen Population: 5,882,262

5,882,262 Headline PIT rate (%): 56

Note: Populations are based on numbers provided by the United Nations in 2022.

