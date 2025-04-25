Personal Finance

20 Cities Where the Middle Class Spends the Most on Education Each Year

April 25, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates

A modern education isn’t cheap, and the average American family can spend thousands annually for even a single child. For those planning to build a family with children, knowing how much will be spent on education each year (not including college) is an important part of any financial and budgetary calculus.

Perhaps even more important is knowing which American cities require the most amount of spending on education. Which metropolitan areas do the middle class spend the most on education? It’s a question GOBankingRates sought to answer by compiling financial information from such sources as the US Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and more.

Below, we’ve discerned the cost of living, household income and cost of education per year for the 20 cities in which education can be the most expensive for the middle class. Is your city on this list?

San Francisco

  • Cost of education per year: $8,104
  • Annual cost of living: $86,170
  • Median household income: $141,446

San Jose, California

  • Cost of education per year: $7,625
  • Annual cost of living: $83,979
  • Median household income: $141,565

Oakland, California

  • Cost of education per year: $6,453
  • Annual cost of living: $80,081
  • Median household income: $97,369
New York

  • Cost of education per year: $5,694
  • Annual cost of living: $86,503
  • Median household income: $79,713
Los Angeles

  • Cost of education per year: $5,338
  • Annual cost of living: $79,748
  • Median household income: $80,366
Long Beach, California

  • Cost of education per year: $5,338
  • Annual cost of living: $78,807
  • Median household income: $83,969

Seattle

  • Cost of education per year: $5,219
  • Annual cost of living: $75,893
  • Median household income: $121,984
San Diego

  • Cost of education per year: $5,113
  • Annual cost of living: $76,184
  • Median household income: $104,321
Boston

  • Cost of education per year: $4,978
  • Annual cost of living: $87,814
  • Median household income: $97,755
Austin, Texas

  • Cost of education per year: $4,262
  • Annual cost of living: $59,006
  • Median household income: $91,461

Portland, Oregon

  • Cost of education per year: $4,215
  • Annual cost of living: $71,877
  • Median household income: $88,792
Denver

  • Cost of education per year: $4,212
  • Annual cost of living: $75,930
  • Median household income: $91,681
Sacramento, California

  • Cost of education per year: $4,199
  • Annual cost of living: $75,429
  • Median household income: $83,753
Miami

  • Cost of education per year: $3,925
  • Annual cost of living: $64,911
  • Median household income: $59,390

Atlanta

  • Cost of education per year: $3,740
  • Annual cost of living: $61,582
  • Median household income: $81,938
Phoenix

  • Cost of education per year: $3,730
  • Annual cost of living: $65,950
  • Median household income: $77,041
Mesa, Arizona

  • Cost of education per year: $3,730
  • Annual cost of living: $65,473
  • Median household income: $78,779
Las Vegas

  • Cost of education per year: $3,651
  • Annual cost of living: $68,814
  • Median household income: $70,723

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Cost of education per year: $3,641
  • Annual cost of living: $72,527
  • Median household income: $83,198
Minneapolis

  • Cost of education per year: $3,539
  • Annual cost of living: $76,431
  • Median household income: $80,269

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, along with the population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes’ average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a consumer unit of a married couple with children, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location, and included as supplemental information. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that the needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, 30% for discretionary spending and 20% for savings, the total cost of living can be doubled to find the household income needed to be comfortable and live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4th, 2025.

