20 Cities Where the Middle Class Spends the Most on Education Each Year

A modern education isn’t cheap, and the average American family can spend thousands annually for even a single child. For those planning to build a family with children, knowing how much will be spent on education each year (not including college) is an important part of any financial and budgetary calculus.

Perhaps even more important is knowing which American cities require the most amount of spending on education. Which metropolitan areas do the middle class spend the most on education? It’s a question GOBankingRates sought to answer by compiling financial information from such sources as the US Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025 and more.

Below, we’ve discerned the cost of living, household income and cost of education per year for the 20 cities in which education can be the most expensive for the middle class. Is your city on this list?

San Francisco

Cost of education per year: $8,104

$8,104 Annual cost of living: $86,170

$86,170 Median household income: $141,446

San Jose, California

Cost of education per year: $7,625

$7,625 Annual cost of living: $83,979

$83,979 Median household income: $141,565

Oakland, California

Cost of education per year: $6,453

$6,453 Annual cost of living: $80,081

$80,081 Median household income: $97,369

New York

Cost of education per year: $5,694

$5,694 Annual cost of living: $86,503

$86,503 Median household income: $79,713

Los Angeles

Cost of education per year: $5,338

$5,338 Annual cost of living: $79,748

$79,748 Median household income: $80,366

Long Beach, California

Cost of education per year: $5,338

$5,338 Annual cost of living: $78,807

$78,807 Median household income: $83,969

Seattle

Cost of education per year: $5,219

$5,219 Annual cost of living: $75,893

$75,893 Median household income: $121,984

San Diego

Cost of education per year: $5,113

$5,113 Annual cost of living: $76,184

$76,184 Median household income: $104,321

Boston

Cost of education per year: $4,978

$4,978 Annual cost of living: $87,814

$87,814 Median household income: $97,755

Austin, Texas

Cost of education per year: $4,262

$4,262 Annual cost of living: $59,006

$59,006 Median household income: $91,461

Portland, Oregon

Cost of education per year: $4,215

$4,215 Annual cost of living: $71,877

$71,877 Median household income: $88,792

Denver

Cost of education per year: $4,212

$4,212 Annual cost of living: $75,930

$75,930 Median household income: $91,681

Sacramento, California

Cost of education per year: $4,199

$4,199 Annual cost of living: $75,429

$75,429 Median household income: $83,753

Miami

Cost of education per year: $3,925

$3,925 Annual cost of living: $64,911

$64,911 Median household income: $59,390

Atlanta

Cost of education per year: $3,740

$3,740 Annual cost of living: $61,582

$61,582 Median household income: $81,938

Phoenix

Cost of education per year: $3,730

$3,730 Annual cost of living: $65,950

$65,950 Median household income: $77,041

Mesa, Arizona

Cost of education per year: $3,730

$3,730 Annual cost of living: $65,473

$65,473 Median household income: $78,779

Las Vegas

Cost of education per year: $3,651

$3,651 Annual cost of living: $68,814

$68,814 Median household income: $70,723

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Cost of education per year: $3,641

$3,641 Annual cost of living: $72,527

$72,527 Median household income: $83,198

Minneapolis

Cost of education per year: $3,539

$3,539 Annual cost of living: $76,431

$76,431 Median household income: $80,269

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 50 cities based on population as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, along with the population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes’ average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a consumer unit of a married couple with children, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location, and included as supplemental information. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that the needs should not exceed 50% of the household income, 30% for discretionary spending and 20% for savings, the total cost of living can be doubled to find the household income needed to be comfortable and live the American Dream. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 4th, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cities Where the Middle Class Spends the Most on Education Each Year

