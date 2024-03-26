20 Cities Where It’s Easiest To Land a High-Paying Job

If you’re looking for a high-paying job, you’ll have more competition in some cities than others. To find the least competitive cities for high pay, Career.io analyzed LinkedIn data for the largest U.S. cities based on the number of daily job applicants for local, highly paid jobs. For this study, Career.io defined high-paying jobs as those that pay double the local average wage.
Based on this analysis, here’s a look at the cities where it’s easiest to land a high-paying job.
1. Parkersburg, West Virginia
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.000
2. Nampa, Idaho
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.001
3. Butte, Montana
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.003
4. Sitka, Alaska
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.005
5. Grand Island, Nebraska
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.007
6. Kearney, Nebraska
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.024
7. Dover, New Hampshire
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.025
8. Laredo, Texas
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.026
9. Morgantown, West Virginia
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.026
10. Olathe, Kansas
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.030
11. Evansville, Indiana
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.041
12. Dover, Delaware
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.043
13. Bismarck, North Dakota
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.043
14. Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.044
15. Warwick, Rhode Island
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.044
16. Fargo, North Dakota
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.052
17. Davenport, Iowa
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.056
18. Shreveport, Louisiana
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.067
19. Toledo, Ohio
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.068
20. Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.026
Data is sourced from Career.io and is accurate as of Feb. 21, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cities Where It's Easiest To Land a High-Paying Job
