20 Cities Where It’s Easiest To Land a High-Paying Job

March 26, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

March 26, 2024

If you’re looking for a high-paying job, you’ll have more competition in some cities than others. To find the least competitive cities for high pay, Career.io analyzed LinkedIn data for the largest U.S. cities based on the number of daily job applicants for local, highly paid jobs. For this study, Career.io defined high-paying jobs as those that pay double the local average wage.

Based on this analysis, here’s a look at the cities where it’s easiest to land a high-paying job.

1. Parkersburg, West Virginia

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.000

Nampa, Idaho

2. Nampa, Idaho

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.001

Montana-Butte

3. Butte, Montana

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.003
The city of Sitka, Alaska at dawn.

4. Sitka, Alaska

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.005

Grand Island Nebraska

5. Grand Island, Nebraska

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.007
Kearney, NE, USA - July 30, 2018: Toyota 4Runner SUV (2016 trail model) with a stand up paddleboard on rood racks in front of Great Platte River Road Archway Monument.

6. Kearney, Nebraska

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.024
Dover is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, in the United States of America.

7. Dover, New Hampshire

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.025

Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

8. Laredo, Texas

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.026
West-Virginia-Morgantown

9. Morgantown, West Virginia

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.026

Beautiful lake in Olathe, Kansas, United States.

10. Olathe, Kansas

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.030
Evansville is a city in and the county seat of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, United States.

11. Evansville, Indiana

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.041
State Capitol Building of Delaware.

12. Dover, Delaware

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.043
Bismarck North Dakota

13. Bismarck, North Dakota

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.043
Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Cityscape, Urban Skyline, Horizontal

14. Hattiesburg, Mississippi

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.044
Warwick Rhode Island

15. Warwick, Rhode Island

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.044

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

16. Fargo, North Dakota

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.052
Davenport Iowa cityscape at sunset

17. Davenport, Iowa

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.056
Shreveport, Louisiana, USA downtown skyline on the Red River.

18. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.067
Maumee River and Toledo Ohio skyline.

19. Toledo, Ohio

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.068

Green Bay Wisconsin

20. Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.026

Data is sourced from Career.io and is accurate as of Feb. 21, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cities Where It's Easiest To Land a High-Paying Job

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

