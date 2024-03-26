20 Cities Where It’s Easiest To Land a High-Paying Job

If you’re looking for a high-paying job, you’ll have more competition in some cities than others. To find the least competitive cities for high pay, Career.io analyzed LinkedIn data for the largest U.S. cities based on the number of daily job applicants for local, highly paid jobs. For this study, Career.io defined high-paying jobs as those that pay double the local average wage.

Based on this analysis, here’s a look at the cities where it’s easiest to land a high-paying job.

1. Parkersburg, West Virginia

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.000

2. Nampa, Idaho

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.001

3. Butte, Montana

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.003

4. Sitka, Alaska

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.005

5. Grand Island, Nebraska

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.007

6. Kearney, Nebraska

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.024

7. Dover, New Hampshire

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.025

8. Laredo, Texas

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.026

9. Morgantown, West Virginia

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.026

10. Olathe, Kansas

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.030

11. Evansville, Indiana

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.041

12. Dover, Delaware

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.043

13. Bismarck, North Dakota

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.043

14. Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.044

15. Warwick, Rhode Island

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.044

16. Fargo, North Dakota

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.052

17. Davenport, Iowa

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.056

18. Shreveport, Louisiana

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.067

19. Toledo, Ohio

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.068

20. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Average daily applicants per high-paying job: 0.026

Data is sourced from Career.io and is accurate as of Feb. 21, 2024.

