20 Cities Minting Millionaires Faster Than Anywhere Else — How Many Are in America?

September 03, 2025 — 07:18 am EDT

Tracking where wealth develops and how quickly it grows is a way to understand the financial patterns of the world. Knowing where wealth thrives can aid you in growing your own; conversely, it can also indicate to you where you might be priced out if you’re not wealthy enough.

A recent study by New World Wealth published by Henley & Partners broke down the fastest-growing wealth hubs throughout the globe, tracking cities that have had the greatest percentage of millionaire growth from 2014 to 2024. For instance, Shenzhen — the third most populous city in China, with a population of 17.5 million — has an extraordinary concentration of millionaires (approximately 50,800). That’s an incredible 142% level of millionaire growth for the metropolis, which is also home to at least 22 billionaires.

America is well-represented on the list of the world’s fastest-growing wealth hubs. Of the 20 cities listed below, eight are located in the United States: Scottsdale, Arizona; West Palm Beach, Florida; the San Francisco Bay Area; Miami; Washington, D.C.; Austin, Texas; Dallas; Houston. With three cities out of the eight, Texas is the most well-represented, likely due to the Lone Star State’s growing and prosperous tech community.

Curious just how many millionaires (and even billionaires) live in each of those cities? Keep reading to find out.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JEROME FAVRE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11909186b)The Ping An International Finance Center (C) stands in Shenzhen as seen from Hong Kong, China, 18 May 2021.

Shenzhen, China

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 142%
  • Number of millionaires: 50,800
  • Number of billionaires: 22

Scottsdale is a city in the eastern part of Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, part of the Greater Phoenix Area.

Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 125%
  • Number of millionaires: 14,800
  • Number of billionaires: 5

Pune India

Bengaluru, India

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 120%
  • Number of millionaires: 13,600
  • Number of billionaires: 8
West Palm Beach, Florida (US) on a sunny day, featuring buildings and the water

West Palm Beach, Florida

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 112%
  • Number of millionaires: 11,500
  • Number of billionaires: 10
ancient pavilion building of Hangzhou west lake at dusk, in China.

Hangzhou, China

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 108%
  • Number of millionaires: 32,200
  • Number of billionaires: 12
DUBAI FINANCIAL CENTER,UNITED ARAB EMIRATES-FEBRUARY 25, 2016: Financial center,Sheikh Zayed road and metro railway in luxury Dubai city,United Arab Emirates.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 102%
  • Number of millionaires: 81,200
  • Number of billionaires: 20

San Francisco

San Francisco Bay Area

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 98%
  • Number of millionaires: 342,400
  • Number of billionaires: 82
Miami Florida iStock

Miami

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 94%
  • Number of millionaires: 38,800
  • Number of billionaires: 17
Washington-DC

Washington, D.C.

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 92%
  • Number of millionaires: 28,900
  • Number of billionaires: 12
Cityscape of downtown Austin from the west in Zilker park 2025 stock photo

Austin, Texas

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 90%
  • Number of millionaires: 32,000
  • Number of billionaires: 10

FlickrSync:Perm=Public, Guangdong, Guangzhou, china

Guangzhou, China

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 88%
  • Number of millionaires: 24,300
  • Number of billionaires: 9
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

Dallas

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 85%
  • Number of millionaires: 72,400
  • Number of billionaires: 16
Poland

Warsaw, Poland

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 83%
  • Number of millionaires: 12,800
  • Number of billionaires: 4
Delhi-India-Humayun-Tomb

Delhi, India

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 82%
  • Number of millionaires: 31,200
  • Number of billionaires: 16

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at dusk (Abu-Dhabi, UAE).

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 80%
  • Number of millionaires: 17,800
  • Number of billionaires: 8
Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

Houston

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 75%
  • Number of millionaires: 81,800
  • Number of billionaires: 16
Beijing, Urban Skyline, CCTV Headquarters,-June 11th,2015：The CCTV Headquarters is a 234-metre (768 ft), 44-story skyscraper on East Third Ring Road, Guanghua Road in the Beijing Central Business District (CBD).

Beijing

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 72%
  • Number of millionaires: 114,300
  • Number of billionaires: 38
The Gateway of India

Mumbai, India

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 69%
  • Number of millionaires: 51,200
  • Number of billionaires: 25
shanghai skyline and modern city skyscrapers at night,in china.

Shanghai, China

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 67%
  • Number of millionaires: 110,500
  • Number of billionaires: 35
Sunset at Al-Masjid An-Nabawi.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

  • Millionaire growth (2014 to 2024): 65%
  • Number of millionaires: 20,000
  • Number of billionaires: 11

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cities Minting Millionaires Faster Than Anywhere Else — How Many Are in America?

