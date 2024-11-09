News & Insights

20 Cities With Low Living Costs and Strong Economies in Fall 2024

November 09, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Whether you’re looking to buy a home to live in or to rent out, affordability may be top of mind. If you’re looking to get work, or want to ensure you have a large pool of possible renters, buying in an area with a strong economy is also a good idea.

A new ranking from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com analyzed 200 metro areas to identify the markets that offer prospective homebuyers a lower cost of living, including for homes, and thriving local economies. Here are the 20 markets that came out on top.

Canton, Ohio

Canton-Massillon, Ohio

  • Population: 399,474
  • Unemployment rate: 4.7%
  • Median home listing price: $259,000

Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Akron, Ohio

  • Population: 698,398
  • Unemployment rate: 4.7%
  • Median home listing price: $230,000

Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin

  • Population: 1,560,424
  • Unemployment rate: 3.2%
  • Median home listing price: $390,000
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire

Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire

  • Population: 427,354
  • Unemployment rate: 2.6%
  • Median home listing price: $563,000
Kalamazoo is a city in the southwest region of Michigan

Kalamazoo-Portage, Michigan

  • Population: 262,215
  • Unemployment rate: 4.1%
  • Median home listing price: $360,000
Springfield, Massachusetts, USA stock photo

Springfield, Massachusetts

  • Population: 460,291
  • Unemployment rate: 4.3%
  • Median home listing price: $393,000

Bridge in Rockford, Illinois, USA.

Rockford, Illinois

  • Population: 334,124
  • Unemployment rate: 6.3%
  • Median home listing price: $223,000
Worcester Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts-Connecticut

  • Population: 866,866
  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%
  • Median home listing price: $525,000
LIberty Street in Ann Arbor Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Population: 365,536
  • Unemployment rate: 3.6%
  • Median home listing price: $509,000
Lancaster, Pennsylvania stock photo

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 558,589
  • Unemployment rate: 2.7%
  • Median home listing price: $403,000

View of Downtown South Bend highrise buildings in South Bend, Indiana.

South Bend-Mishawaka, Indiana-Michigan

  • Population: 324,490
  • Unemployment rate: 4.8%
  • Median home listing price: $264,000
Aerial view over the downtown city skyline of Fort Wayne Indiana USA.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Population: 457,842
  • Unemployment rate: 4.1%
  • Median home listing price: $308,000
Dayton Ohio skyline

Dayton, Ohio

  • Population: 814,363
  • Unemployment rate: 4.7%
  • Median home listing price: $250,000
Erie is a city in and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania, United States.

Erie, Pennsylvania

  • Population: 267,571
  • Unemployment rate: 3.6%
  • Median home listing price: $240,000

Hartford Connecticut in the fall

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut

  • Population: 1,151,543
  • Unemployment rate: 3.4%
  • Median home listing price: $412,000
This is a photograph of the Columbus, Ohio skyline taken from near Bicentennial Park on the winter solstice, 2015.

Columbus, Ohio

  • Population: 2,180,271
  • Unemployment rate: 4.2%
  • Median home listing price: $377,000
Burlington Vermont

Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont

  • Population: 227,942
  • Unemployment rate: 1.8%
  • Median home listing price: $499,000
Waterfall near downtown Rochester, New York, USA.

Rochester, New York

  • Population: 1,052,087
  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%
  • Median home listing price: $283,000
Toledo Ohio

Toledo, Ohio

  • Population: 600,141
  • Unemployment rate: 5.3%
  • Median home listing price: $237,000
Breathtaking aerial view of idyllic neighborhoods richly colored with colorful Autumn trees.

Appleton, Wisconsin

  • Population: 246,433
  • Unemployment rate: 2.5%
  • Median home listing price: $416,000

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cities With Low Living Costs and Strong Economies in Fall 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

