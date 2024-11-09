20 Cities With Low Living Costs and Strong Economies in Fall 2024

Whether you’re looking to buy a home to live in or to rent out, affordability may be top of mind. If you’re looking to get work, or want to ensure you have a large pool of possible renters, buying in an area with a strong economy is also a good idea.

A new ranking from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com analyzed 200 metro areas to identify the markets that offer prospective homebuyers a lower cost of living, including for homes, and thriving local economies. Here are the 20 markets that came out on top.

Canton-Massillon, Ohio

Population: 399,474

399,474 Unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Median home listing price: $259,000

Akron, Ohio

Population: 698,398

698,398 Unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Median home listing price: $230,000

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin

Population: 1,560,424

1,560,424 Unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Median home listing price: $390,000

Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire

Population: 427,354

427,354 Unemployment rate: 2.6%

2.6% Median home listing price: $563,000

Kalamazoo-Portage, Michigan

Population: 262,215

262,215 Unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Median home listing price: $360,000

Springfield, Massachusetts

Population: 460,291

460,291 Unemployment rate: 4.3%

4.3% Median home listing price: $393,000

Rockford, Illinois

Population: 334,124

334,124 Unemployment rate: 6.3%

6.3% Median home listing price: $223,000

Worcester, Massachusetts-Connecticut

Population: 866,866

866,866 Unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Median home listing price: $525,000

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Population: 365,536

365,536 Unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Median home listing price: $509,000

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Population: 558,589

558,589 Unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Median home listing price: $403,000

South Bend-Mishawaka, Indiana-Michigan

Population: 324,490

324,490 Unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Median home listing price: $264,000

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Population: 457,842

457,842 Unemployment rate: 4.1%

4.1% Median home listing price: $308,000

Dayton, Ohio

Population: 814,363

814,363 Unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Median home listing price: $250,000

Erie, Pennsylvania

Population: 267,571

267,571 Unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Median home listing price: $240,000

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut

Population: 1,151,543

1,151,543 Unemployment rate: 3.4%

3.4% Median home listing price: $412,000

Columbus, Ohio

Population: 2,180,271

2,180,271 Unemployment rate: 4.2%

4.2% Median home listing price: $377,000

Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont

Population: 227,942

227,942 Unemployment rate: 1.8%

1.8% Median home listing price: $499,000

Rochester, New York

Population: 1,052,087

1,052,087 Unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Median home listing price: $283,000

Toledo, Ohio

Population: 600,141

600,141 Unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Median home listing price: $237,000

Appleton, Wisconsin

Population: 246,433

246,433 Unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Median home listing price: $416,000

