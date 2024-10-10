News & Insights

Personal Finance

20 Cities Earning the Most Money for Real Estate Investors

October 10, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates ->

Many financial experts recommend investing in real estate, which can help hedge against inflation and bring diversity to your portfolio. But, like all investments, real estate has certain risks. One of the most dire possibilities is that you invest in a location that is seeing property depreciate in value.

Find Out: The Best US Lake Towns To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Try This: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

Ideally, you’ll invest in a city where the housing market is booming and showing stability for long-term growth. In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the U.S. to find the spots where real estate investors are earning the most money. These are the top 20, in order from the cities earning the least to the most in real estate investments.

Boston Massachusetts Apartments Rent Prices Real Estate iStock

Worcester, Massachusetts

  • Average single family home price: $435,133 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 63.4%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 18.3% 
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.6%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 2.5%

For You: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Explore More: 4 Best International Cities to Buy a House in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Experts

View of Capitol Hill with Rhode Island State House and streets of Providence behind.

Providence, Rhode Island

  • Average single family home price: $402,504 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 62.2%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 17.4%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.8%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 2.9%

Be Aware: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

The waterfront and downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

Buffalo, New York

  • Average single family home price: $232,475 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 70.8%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 16.9%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.0%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 1.7%
Welcome-Wisconsin-iStock-176888085

Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

  • Average single family home price: $259,536 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 55.6%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 12.4%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.3%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 1.6%
Madison is the capital of the U.

Madison, Wisconsin 

  • Average single family home price: $426,563 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 67.4%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 14.1%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: -0.3%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 0.7%

Bridgeport, Connecticut

  • Average single family home price: $364,629 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 63.4%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 14.8%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.2%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 1.9%

Read Next: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Experts

Aerial shot of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts on a sunny day in early Fall, looking along Memorial Bridge across the Connecticut River from West Springfield.

Springfield, Massachusetts

  • Average single family home price: $287,106 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 66.9%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 16.0%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.4%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 1.8%
The Rock River, seen from Traxel Park in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Janesville, Wisconsin

  • Average single family home price: $269,104 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 56.7%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 11.9%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.2%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 1.9%
Yale University campus stock photo

New Haven, Connecticut

  • Average single family home price: $325,033 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 66.9%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 17.9%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.8%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 3.5%
Oshkosh, Wisconsin , USA - June 10, 2017: Daytime view of The Opera House Square Sundial located at the corner of Algoma Ave and Main St in the downtown district.

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

  • Average single family home price: $233,015 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 58.2%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 10.0%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: -0.2%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 0.9%

Discover More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • Average single family home price: $255,883 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 62.7%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 12.6%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.1%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 2.0%
Downtown Greenwich, Connecticut stock photo

Norwich, Connecticut

  • Average single family home price: $276,488  
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 61.4%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 14.8%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.8%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 3.2%
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

San Jose, California

  • Average single family home price: $1,509,775 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 74.4%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 15.8%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.5%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 0.4%
view of the city of syracuse in upstate new york.

Syracuse, New York

  • Average single family home price: $195,362 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 70.4%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 15.2%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.4%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 3.0%

Consider This: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Breathtaking aerial view of idyllic neighborhoods richly colored with colorful Autumn trees.

Appleton, Wisconsin

  • Average single family home price: $272,935 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 64.8%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 9.3%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.2%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 1.7%
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Hartford, Connecticut

  • Average single family home price: $244,896 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 73.3%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 14.4%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.7%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 3.0%
Vue sur le Capitol du New Hampshire et sa place public décorée pour le temps des fêtes.

Concord, New Hampshire

  • Average single family home price: $451,825 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 74.6%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 15.8%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.9%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 4.3%
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire

Manchester, New Hampshire

  • Average single family home price: $440,686 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 76.7%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 14.4%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.6%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 3.5%

Trending Now: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal In Two Years

Dover, New Jersey

Trenton, New Jersey

  • Average single family home price: $335,069 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 72.1%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 11.7%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.7%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 2.9%
Urban Skyline, City, Cityscape, Rochester - New York State, New York State.

Rochester, New York

  • Average single family home price: $224,541 
  • Percentage of homes sold above list price: 82.1%
  • Share of listings with price cut: 10.8%
  • Home value forecast change for November 2024: 0.0%
  • Home value forecast change for August 2025: 2.6% 

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the places where real estate investors are earning the most money. Using Zillow research data, locations with housing data were recorded. For each location, a number of factors were found, including: total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30 year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. The average expenditure and mortgage costs were used to find a total cost of living for each location. The estimated future home value for November 2024 and August 2025 were both sourced from the Zillow Home Value Forecast. Shares of listing with price cuts, the median percentage price cut from listing prices, the percent of homes sold above listings, and percentage of homes sold below listings were all sourced from Zillow research data. The percentage of homes sold above listing price was scored and weighted at 1.00, the listings with price cuts percentage was scored and weighted at 1.00, the home forecast for November 2024 was scored and weighted at 0.50, and the home forecast for August 2025 was scored and weighted at 0.50. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the places where real estate investors will earn the most. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 4, 2024.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Cities Earning the Most Money for Real Estate Investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.