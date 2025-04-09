Personal Finance

20 California Cities Where the Upper Class Is Getting Richer

April 09, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

If it seems like all of the money is in California, it’s probably because a whole lot of it is.

A recent study from GOBankingRates found 50 cities where upper-class people are getting richer — and 20 of them are in California.

Check out where California’s upper-class citizens are gaining wealth.

Dublin Hills Regional Park, Alameda County, California, USA.

Dublin

    Valley Homes panoramic view in Belmont, San Mateo County, California.

    Belmont

      July 30, 2018 Los Gatos / CA / USA - Entrance to the Old Town Center Shopping and Dining area in downtown Los Gatos, south San Francisco bay - Image.

      Los Gatos

        Burlingame,California,USA - December 10, 2017 : View of the Main Street of Burlingame - Image.

        Burlingame

          Danville, California, United States - July 22, 2019: Aerial view of playground at Osage Station Park in Danville, California, July 22, 2019.

          Danville

            Activity and Family Aquatic Center in Newark California

            Newark

              Cupertino, CA, USA - June 25, 2018: Aerial photo of Apple Headquarters, Apple Park.

              Cupertino

                Railblazer at California's Great America in Santa Clara, Calif.

                Santa Clara

                  Aerial: Sandhill Road, home of the venture capital firms, in Menlo Park, Silicon Valley.

                  Menlo Park

                    February 16, 2019 Mountain View / CA / USA - New residential buildings in south San Francisco bay area.

                    Mountain View

                      Aerial photo of the Manhattan Beach California pier.

                      Manhattan Beach

                        Palo Alto is a charter city located in the northwestern corner of Santa Clara County, California, United States, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

                        Palo Alto

                          San Carlos, California, USA - May 05, 2019: A pond in Filoli estate garden on sunny day with blue sky - Image.

                          San Carlos

                            Milpitas, Calif.

                            Milpitas

                              Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

                              Fremont

                                Daytime skyline view of downtown Santa Ana, California, USA.

                                North Tustin

                                  San Mateo California

                                  Foster City

                                    Row boats at the lake of Roundhouse Market & Conference Center.

                                    San Ramon

                                      City of Pleasanton lights during rush hour.

                                      Pleasanton

                                        Nature: Mountains, valley and reservoir stock photo

                                        Lafayette

                                          Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

                                          Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first took the 50 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 8,000 total households and at least $162,000 in household median income (as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey). GOBankingRates then found each city’s (1) 2020 median household income; (2) 2023 median household income; (3) three-year percent change in median household income; (4) 2020 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2023 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (3) and (6) were then scored and combined. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

