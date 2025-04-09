20 California Cities Where the Upper Class Is Getting Richer

If it seems like all of the money is in California, it’s probably because a whole lot of it is.

Check Out: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

Learn More: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

A recent study from GOBankingRates found 50 cities where upper-class people are getting richer — and 20 of them are in California.

Check out where California’s upper-class citizens are gaining wealth.

Dublin

Also See: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

Discover More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Belmont

Explore More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025

Los Gatos

Burlingame

Danville

Find Out: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

Newark

Cupertino

Santa Clara

See More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Menlo Park

Mountain View

Manhattan Beach

Read More: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Palo Alto

San Carlos

Milpitas

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Fremont

North Tustin

Foster City

Check Out: America’s 30 Safest and Wealthiest Retirement Towns

San Ramon

Pleasanton

Lafayette

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first took the 50 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 8,000 total households and at least $162,000 in household median income (as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey). GOBankingRates then found each city’s (1) 2020 median household income; (2) 2023 median household income; (3) three-year percent change in median household income; (4) 2020 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2023 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (3) and (6) were then scored and combined. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 California Cities Where the Upper Class Is Getting Richer

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.