20 Best US Cities Where You Can Grow Your Savings

May 10, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

A healthy savings account — or multiple accounts, as the case may be — is a crucial step towards long-lasting financial stability. Savings accounts provide safety nets for financial emergencies and unplanned events, and also create an added and almost-always necessary extra layer of stability for one’s retirement. As such, living in an environment in which you can best grow your savings should be, for many people, a must.

With that in mind, GOBankingRates has compiled a list of cities with populations of at least 100,000, and from those cities, GOBankingRates has studied income levels (per the U.S. Census American Community Survey) and cost of living (per Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data) — all to discern the 20 cities that would best allow you to grow your savings.

With low annual costs of living as well as rental costs, and with stable median income levels, these cities provide their residents with the best opportunities to grow their savings.

Downtown Naperville Riverwalk in Illinois

1. Naperville, Illinois

  • Savings from median income: $82,452
  • Annual cost of living: $68,485
  • Median household income: $150,937

View of Sugar Land Town Square in Texas

2. Sugar Land, Texas

  • Savings from median income: $82,709
  • Annual cost of living: $55,432
  • Median household income: $137,511

Fishers-IN

3. Fishers, Indiana

  • Savings from median income: $72,940
  • Annual cost of living: $55,201
  • Median household income: $128,141
New Downtown Frisco Texas from the air - Image.

4. Frisco, Texas

  • Savings from median income: $72,679
  • Annual cost of living: $73,479
  • Median household income: $146,158
League City - Texas.

5. League City, Texas

  • Savings from median income: $71,749
  • Annual cost of living: $48,121
  • Median household income: $119,870

Bell tower and lake at Coxhall Garden in Carmel Indiana at sunset after snow in the winter of 2019 - Image.

6. Carmel, Indiana

  • Savings from median income: $71,484
  • Annual cost of living: $63,118
  • Median household income: $134,602
McAllen, Texas

7. Allen, Texas

  • Savings from median income: $69,529
  • Annual cost of living: $59,601
  • Median household income: $129,130
Historic Downtown McKinney Square in Texas

8. McKinney, Texas

  • Savings from median income: $60,446
  • Annual cost of living: $59,827
  • Median household income: $120,273

Beautiful lake in Olathe, Kansas, United States.

9. Olathe, Kansas

  • Savings from median income: $59,686
  • Annual cost of living: $52,546
  • Median household income: $112,232
Pearland Texas

10. Pearland, Texas

  • Savings from median income: $57,553
  • Annual cost of living: $54,917
  • Median household income: $112,470
Centennial Colorado aerial view

11. Centennial, Colorado

  • Savings from median income: $55,129
  • Annual cost of living: $73,038
  • Median household income: $128,167

Sunset over man-made lake in Elk Grove California.

12. Elk Grove, California

  • Savings from median income: $52,327
  • Annual cost of living: $69,902
  • Median household income: $122,229
Overland Park Kansas Clock Tower stock photo

13. Overland Park, Kansas

  • Savings from median income: $47,899
  • Annual cost of living: $55,939
  • Median household income: $103,838
Midland Texas downtown skyline

14. Midland, Texas

  • Savings from median income: $46,948
  • Annual cost of living: $44,221
  • Median household income: $91,169

Joliet is a city in Kendall and Will counties in the U.

15. Joliet, Illinois

  • Savings from median income: $46,691
  • Annual cost of living: $41,335
  • Median household income: $88,026
Plano Texas.

16. Plano, Texas

  • Savings from median income: $45,073
  • Annual cost of living: $63,576
  • Median household income: $108,649
Top view playground near residential neighborhood with overhead power lines in Carrollton, suburbs Dallas, Texas, USA.

17. Carrollton, Texas

  • Savings from median income: $44,139
  • Annual cost of living: $54,976
  • Median household income: $99,115

open Texas land for sale expanding housing development fall Autumn suburb suburbia round Rock Texas colorful landscape trees changing colors fall in central texas.

18. Round Rock, Texas

  • Savings from median income: $44,044
  • Annual cost of living: $53,143
  • Median household income: $97,187
California San Joaquin Valley citrus crop

19. Clovis, California

  • Savings from median income: $42,894
  • Annual cost of living: $57,466
  • Median household income: $100,360
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

20. Goodyear, Arizona

  • Savings from median income: $42,462
  • Annual cost of living: $59,352
  • Median household income: $101,814

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with populations of at least 100,000 to find the best places where your savings can grow. Median income was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, and cost of living was calculated using data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Apr. 15, 2025.

