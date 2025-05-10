20 Best US Cities Where You Can Grow Your Savings

A healthy savings account — or multiple accounts, as the case may be — is a crucial step towards long-lasting financial stability. Savings accounts provide safety nets for financial emergencies and unplanned events, and also create an added and almost-always necessary extra layer of stability for one’s retirement. As such, living in an environment in which you can best grow your savings should be, for many people, a must.

With that in mind, GOBankingRates has compiled a list of cities with populations of at least 100,000, and from those cities, GOBankingRates has studied income levels (per the U.S. Census American Community Survey) and cost of living (per Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data) — all to discern the 20 cities that would best allow you to grow your savings.

With low annual costs of living as well as rental costs, and with stable median income levels, these cities provide their residents with the best opportunities to grow their savings.

1. Naperville, Illinois

Savings from median income: $82,452

$82,452 Annual cost of living: $68,485

$68,485 Median household income: $150,937

2. Sugar Land, Texas

Savings from median income: $82,709

$82,709 Annual cost of living: $55,432

$55,432 Median household income: $137,511

3. Fishers, Indiana

Savings from median income: $72,940

$72,940 Annual cost of living: $55,201

$55,201 Median household income: $128,141

4. Frisco, Texas

Savings from median income: $72,679

$72,679 Annual cost of living: $73,479

$73,479 Median household income: $146,158

5. League City, Texas

Savings from median income: $71,749

$71,749 Annual cost of living: $48,121

$48,121 Median household income: $119,870

6. Carmel, Indiana

Savings from median income: $71,484

$71,484 Annual cost of living: $63,118

$63,118 Median household income: $134,602

7. Allen, Texas

Savings from median income: $69,529

$69,529 Annual cost of living: $59,601

$59,601 Median household income: $129,130

8. McKinney, Texas

Savings from median income: $60,446

$60,446 Annual cost of living: $59,827

$59,827 Median household income: $120,273

9. Olathe, Kansas

Savings from median income: $59,686

$59,686 Annual cost of living: $52,546

$52,546 Median household income: $112,232

10. Pearland, Texas

Savings from median income: $57,553

$57,553 Annual cost of living: $54,917

$54,917 Median household income: $112,470

11. Centennial, Colorado

Savings from median income: $55,129

$55,129 Annual cost of living: $73,038

$73,038 Median household income: $128,167

12. Elk Grove, California

Savings from median income: $52,327

$52,327 Annual cost of living: $69,902

$69,902 Median household income: $122,229

13. Overland Park, Kansas

Savings from median income: $47,899

$47,899 Annual cost of living: $55,939

$55,939 Median household income: $103,838

14. Midland, Texas

Savings from median income: $46,948

$46,948 Annual cost of living: $44,221

$44,221 Median household income: $91,169

15. Joliet, Illinois

Savings from median income: $46,691

$46,691 Annual cost of living: $41,335

$41,335 Median household income: $88,026

16. Plano, Texas

Savings from median income: $45,073

$45,073 Annual cost of living: $63,576

$63,576 Median household income: $108,649

17. Carrollton, Texas

Savings from median income: $44,139

$44,139 Annual cost of living: $54,976

$54,976 Median household income: $99,115

18. Round Rock, Texas

Savings from median income: $44,044

$44,044 Annual cost of living: $53,143

$53,143 Median household income: $97,187

19. Clovis, California

Savings from median income: $42,894

$42,894 Annual cost of living: $57,466

$57,466 Median household income: $100,360

20. Goodyear, Arizona

Savings from median income: $42,462

$42,462 Annual cost of living: $59,352

$59,352 Median household income: $101,814

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with populations of at least 100,000 to find the best places where your savings can grow. Median income was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, and cost of living was calculated using data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Apr. 15, 2025.

