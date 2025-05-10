20 Best US Cities Where You Can Grow Your Savings

A healthy savings account — or multiple accounts, as the case may be — is a crucial step towards long-lasting financial stability. Savings accounts provide safety nets for financial emergencies and unplanned events, and also create an added and almost-always necessary extra layer of stability for one’s retirement. As such, living in an environment in which you can best grow your savings should be, for many people, a must.
Explore More: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Consider This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
With that in mind, GOBankingRates has compiled a list of cities with populations of at least 100,000, and from those cities, GOBankingRates has studied income levels (per the U.S. Census American Community Survey) and cost of living (per Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data) — all to discern the 20 cities that would best allow you to grow your savings.
With low annual costs of living as well as rental costs, and with stable median income levels, these cities provide their residents with the best opportunities to grow their savings.
1. Naperville, Illinois
- Savings from median income: $82,452
- Annual cost of living: $68,485
- Median household income: $150,937
Trending Now: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
Learn More: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class
2. Sugar Land, Texas
- Savings from median income: $82,709
- Annual cost of living: $55,432
- Median household income: $137,511
Check Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
3. Fishers, Indiana
- Savings from median income: $72,940
- Annual cost of living: $55,201
- Median household income: $128,141
4. Frisco, Texas
- Savings from median income: $72,679
- Annual cost of living: $73,479
- Median household income: $146,158
5. League City, Texas
- Savings from median income: $71,749
- Annual cost of living: $48,121
- Median household income: $119,870
Discover More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South
6. Carmel, Indiana
- Savings from median income: $71,484
- Annual cost of living: $63,118
- Median household income: $134,602
7. Allen, Texas
- Savings from median income: $69,529
- Annual cost of living: $59,601
- Median household income: $129,130
8. McKinney, Texas
- Savings from median income: $60,446
- Annual cost of living: $59,827
- Median household income: $120,273
Read Next: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities
9. Olathe, Kansas
- Savings from median income: $59,686
- Annual cost of living: $52,546
- Median household income: $112,232
10. Pearland, Texas
- Savings from median income: $57,553
- Annual cost of living: $54,917
- Median household income: $112,470
11. Centennial, Colorado
- Savings from median income: $55,129
- Annual cost of living: $73,038
- Median household income: $128,167
Find Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
12. Elk Grove, California
- Savings from median income: $52,327
- Annual cost of living: $69,902
- Median household income: $122,229
13. Overland Park, Kansas
- Savings from median income: $47,899
- Annual cost of living: $55,939
- Median household income: $103,838
14. Midland, Texas
- Savings from median income: $46,948
- Annual cost of living: $44,221
- Median household income: $91,169
For You: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities
15. Joliet, Illinois
- Savings from median income: $46,691
- Annual cost of living: $41,335
- Median household income: $88,026
16. Plano, Texas
- Savings from median income: $45,073
- Annual cost of living: $63,576
- Median household income: $108,649
17. Carrollton, Texas
- Savings from median income: $44,139
- Annual cost of living: $54,976
- Median household income: $99,115
Read More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States
18. Round Rock, Texas
- Savings from median income: $44,044
- Annual cost of living: $53,143
- Median household income: $97,187
19. Clovis, California
- Savings from median income: $42,894
- Annual cost of living: $57,466
- Median household income: $100,360
20. Goodyear, Arizona
- Savings from median income: $42,462
- Annual cost of living: $59,352
- Median household income: $101,814
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with populations of at least 100,000 to find the best places where your savings can grow. Median income was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, and cost of living was calculated using data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index for February 2025 and Federal Reserve Economic Data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Apr. 15, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Used Luxury SUVs That Are a Good Investment for Retirees
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 7 Overpriced Grocery Items Frugal People Should Quit Buying in 2025
- 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Best US Cities Where You Can Grow Your Savings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.