20 Best Side Gigs for When You Need Reliable Income

Side gigs are the lifeblood of so many Americans these days. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 spurred the gig economy’s growth. As of 2024, many are relying on side gigs in staggering numbers.

Here are some interesting statistics regarding side hustles according to a recent report from DollarSprout:

69.6% of Americans now report having a side hustle. 115.9 million Americans 16 and older report having a side hustle.

68% of side hustlers earn less than $500 per month. 12% report earning $1,000 or more per month.



While earning a healthy sum each month with a side gig is possible, you might wonder how reliable some of these gigs are regarding pay. Luckily, there are some side gigs that provide consistent earnings and some level of stability.

Side Hustles For Reliable Income

Here are the 20 side gigs with the best earning stability, according to data from Preply. The hourly figures below are based on the lowest state pay, the national average, and the highest state pay:

1. Pet Sitter or Walker

Lowest state pay: $12.10

$12.10 National average: $16.12

$16.12 Highest state pay: $20.61

2. Babysitter

Lowest state pay: $10.49

$10.49 National average: $15.42

$15.42 Highest state pay: $19.97

3. Food or Grocery Deliverer

Lowest state pay: $11.41

$11.41 National average: $18.44

$18.44 Highest state pay: $22.02

4. Transcriptionist

Lowest state pay: $15.77

$15.77 National average: $22.68

$22.68 Highest state pay: $26.43

5. Yard Worker

Lowest state pay: $10.49

$10.49 National average: $19.13

$19.13 Highest state pay: $23.44

6. Housekeeper

Lowest state pay: $10.27

$10.27 National average: $16.66

$16.66 Highest state pay: $23.78

7. Production Assistant

Lowest state pay: $18.40

$18.40 National average: $27.70

$27.70 Highest state pay: $31.65

8. Rideshare Driver

Lowest state pay: $10.08

$10.08 National average: $16.88

$16.88 Highest state pay: $25.14

9. Mani-Pedicurist

Lowest state pay: $13.31

$13.31 National average: $17.54

$17.54 Highest state pay: $28.31

10. House Sitter

Lowest state pay: $9.57

$9.57 National average: $17.88

$17.88 Highest state pay: $25.16

11. Virtual Assistant

Lowest state pay: $12.20

$12.20 National average: $21.87

$21.87 Highest state pay: $27.88

12. Handyperson or Maintenance

Lowest state pay: $12.06

$12.06 National average: $23.87

$23.87 Highest state pay: $28.75

13. Hair Stylist

Lowest state pay: $12.03

$12.03 National average: $20.09

$20.09 Highest state pay: $30.01

14. Online Tutor

Lowest state pay: $13.45

$13.45 National average: $23.36

$23.36 Highest state pay: $33.00

15. Personal Trainer

Lowest state pay: $12.28

$12.28 National average: $24.65

$24.65 Highest state pay: $32.20

16. Event Planner

Lowest state pay: $19.15

$19.15 National average: $29.94

$29.94 Highest state pay: $39.98

17. Online Reseller

Lowest state pay: $12.16

$12.16 National average: $26.03

$26.03 Highest state pay: $33.71

18. Substitute Teacher

Lowest state pay: $11.54

$11.54 National average: $20.95

$20.95 Highest state pay: $33.52

19. Model

Lowest state pay: $20.65

$20.65 National average: $33.03

Highest state pay: $44.08

20. Beauty Technician

Lowest state pay: $12.74

$12.74 National average: $24.57

$24.57 Highest state pay: $37.25

