20 Best East Coast Cities in America To Retire Without a Car

December 19, 2025 — 07:52 am EST

Written by Travis Woods for GOBankingRates->

Most retirees live on a fixed income and budget in retirement, so finding ways to cut major line items from a retirement budget can greatly increase financial success — up to and including going carless. On average, retirees pay $3,989 yearly for maintenance and repairs, car insurance, gas and vehicle financing. Therefore, cutting $4,000 annually could be a recipe for retirement success.

To do so, though, requires a city with high walkability for a carless lifestyle. To that end, GOBankingRates launched a study to find the 50 best places in America to retire without a car. Locating cities where at least 20% of the population was of retirement age, we selected locations that scored well on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Walkability Index (a score of 10.51 to 15.25 indicates above-average walkability, score from 15.26 to 20 indicate the most walkable cities). Finally, the list was then narrowed to the American East Coast.

Planning on a carless retirement in New England? Hoping to settle down in the balmy tropics of Florida without a set of wheels? One of these 20 cities might just be your future retirement home.

Aerial photo river around Wilton Manors.

1. Wilton Manors, Florida

  • Livability: 91
  • Walkability: 17.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $73,020
  • Cost of transportation index: 130.3

Minuteman Statue & Battle Green in the autumn.

2. Lexington, Massachusetts

  • Livability: 92
  • Walkability: 15.7
  • Cost of living (annually): $135,228
  • Cost of transportation index: 102.6

Danbury is a city in northern Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States, approximately 70 miles from New York City.

3. Rockville Centre, New York

  • Livability: 86
  • Walkability: 16.7
  • Cost of living (annually): $99,127
  • Cost of transportation index: 172.8
Darling Dollhouse in Saugus, Massachusetts

4. Saugus, Massachusetts

  • Livability: 83
  • Walkability: 17.2
  • Cost of living (annually): $71,854
  • Cost of transportation index: 107.6
Peabody Massachusetts

5. Peabody, Massachusetts

  • Livability: 78
  • Walkability: 18.7
  • Cost of living (annually): $72,899
  • Cost of transportation index: 96.3
Beautiful waterfront view at Tavares, a family oriented city close to Mount Dora and Eustis located in the central portion of the state of Florida.

6. Tavares, Florida

  • Livability: 76
  • Walkability: 19.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $46,517
  • Cost of transportation index: 104.3

Blacksburg is an incorporated town in Montgomery County, Virginia, United States.

7. Springfield, Virginia

  • Livability: 89
  • Walkability: 13.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $74,701
  • Cost of transportation index: 127.3
Schenectady, New York stock photo

8. Plainview, New York

  • Livability: 85
  • Walkability: 15.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $95,938
  • Cost of transportation index: 171.7
Morristown is a town and county seat of Morris County, New Jersey, United States.

9. New Providence, New Jersey

  • Livability: 84
  • Walkability: 15.2
  • Cost of living (annually): $91,581
  • Cost of transportation index: 142.8
Photo of waterfront with palm trees and homes in Hudson, near New Port Richey, Florida, USA.

10. New Port Richey, Florida

  • Livability: 80
  • Walkability: 16.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $45,577
  • Cost of transportation index: 102.0

Aerial shot of the Orlando suburb of Longwood, Florida on a spring evening during golden hour.

11. Miami Springs, Florida

  • Livability: 83
  • Walkability: 15.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $76,859
  • Cost of transportation index: 139.8
Weymouth is a city in Norfolk County, Massachusetts.

12. Stoneham, Massachusetts

  • Livability: 87
  • Walkability: 12.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $81,620
  • Cost of transportation index: 102.3
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

13. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

  • Livability: 85
  • Walkability: 13.2
  • Cost of living (annually): $79,869
  • Cost of transportation index: 83.8
Greenwich is an affluent town in Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States.

14. Milford, Connecticut

  • Livability: 88
  • Walkability: 11.8
  • Cost of living (annually): $63,597
  • Cost of transportation index: 112.9

Small illuminated town on sea channel bank with boats and yachts on piers against cloudy sky, twilight in Nassau County, New York.

15. Oceanside, New York

  • Livability: 85
  • Walkability: 13.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $84,096
  • Cost of transportation index: 171.2
Warm Water Spring Park in North Port, FL in December 2014. View from the entrance.

16. North Port, Florida

  • Livability: 76
  • Walkability: 16.5
  • Cost of living (annually): $45,422
  • Cost of transportation index: 97.0
Picture of the streets of downtown Greenwich, Connecticut at night with the street lights on

17. Greenwich, Connecticut

  • Livability: 80
  • Walkability: 14.8
  • Cost of living (annually): $191,842
  • Cost of transportation index: 130.8
Covered bridge along scenic Route 7 in West Cornwall, Connecticut, USA.

18. Orange, Connecticut

  • Livability: 74
  • Walkability: 17.0
  • Cost of living (annually): $70,422
  • Cost of transportation index: 109.9

Aerial view of Graham, North Carolina, showcasing the vibrant scenery that the area has to offer stock photo

19. Morganton, North Carolina

  • Livability: 68
  • Walkability: 19.3
  • Cost of living (annually): $41,297
  • Cost of transportation index: 80.0
Warren, Pennsylvania, USA September 4, 2023 A view of buildings in downtown and looking up Liberty Street on a sunny summer day.

20. Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

  • Livability: 81
  • Walkability: 14.2
  • Cost of living (annually): $51,185
  • Cost of transportation index: 85.5

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: Using the U.S. Census 2024 1-Year American Community Survey, GOBankingRates sourced total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, median household income, and mean household income were all sourced for this study. To qualify for this study, the city had to have a percentage of the population ages 65 and over of at least 20%. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and the average expenditure costs for retired consumer units were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the transportation cost-of-living index for each city and national average costs for various transportation-related expenses, the average cost of those services was calculated for each city. The average mortgage, calculated using Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve Economic Data, was added to the expenditures. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and used to determine the quality of life. The walkability index was sourced from the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Walkability Index and used to determine the ability to live without driving a car. The livability was scored and weighted at 1.00, the walkability was scored and weighted at 1.00. The scores were summed and sorted to show the best places in America to retire without a car. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 20, 2025.

