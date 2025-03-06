20 Analysts Assess Uber Technologies: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 20 analysts have shared their insights on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $89.85, along with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.75% lower than the prior average price target of $91.45.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Uber Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $92.00 $90.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $87.00 $80.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $82.00 $82.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $80.00 $84.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $115.00 $120.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $90.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $92.00 $98.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $80.00 $80.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $82.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $107.00 $114.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $82.00 $98.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $95.00 $95.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Uber Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Uber Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Uber Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.36% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 57.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

