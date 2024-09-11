20 Analysts Assess e.l.f. Beauty: What You Need To Know

20 analysts have shared their evaluations of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $224.35, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.78% from the previous average price target of $220.42.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $175.00 - Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Lowers Buy $190.00 $230.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $223.00 $223.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $260.00 $260.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $207.00 $224.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $223.00 $220.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $230.00 $250.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $260.00 $258.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $235.00 $235.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $224.00 $182.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $161.00 $151.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $230.00 $210.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $258.00 $210.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $210.00 $210.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $250.00 $214.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $235.00 $215.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of e.l.f. Beauty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into e.l.f. Beauty's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on e.l.f. Beauty analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

e.l.f. Beauty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining e.l.f. Beauty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 49.99% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ELF

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 DA Davidson Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ELF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.