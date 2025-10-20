20% of Americans Aren't Aware of What Healthcare Will Cost Them in Retirement. Here's the Shocking Number.

Key Points

Healthcare tends to be a huge expense for retirees.

It's important to get a sense of what you might spend ahead of retirement.

Find ways to save efficiently for healthcare, such as leveraging an HSA.

The scary thing about retirement is that it's hard to know exactly how much money you'll need to cover your costs until that period of life begins. Sure, you can estimate a budget based on certain assumptions, like where you'll live and how you'll spend your days. But nailing down an exact budget is pretty difficult.

Meanwhile, one of the most tricky retirement expenses to estimate is none other than healthcare. That's because the cost there will hinge on factors like:

How long you live

What health issues you end up experiencing

What Medicare plan you choose

Still, it's important to have a basic handle on what healthcare might cost you down the line. And recent data reveals that a good chunk of Americans are clueless in that regard.

Do you know what you might spend on healthcare in retirement?

In a recent report, Fidelity found that the typical 65-year-old today can expect to spend $172,500 on healthcare costs during retirement. But it also found that 20% of Americans have never thought about what healthcare might cost them down the line.

There are two reasons it's important to plan for healthcare costs in retirement. First, it's one expense that's non-negotiable.

You can downsize your home if the costs of maintaining it are too high. And you can move to a state that's cheaper if it helps you stretch your income and Social Security benefits. But you can't not pay for healthcare. If you need a certain medication to function, you may not have a choice about taking it.

Secondly, healthcare has, for many years, outpaced broad inflation. When Fidelity first started estimating healthcare costs for retirement back in 2002, it found that the typical senior would spend $80,000 throughout their senior years. In the past two decades and change, that projection has more than doubled. And chances are, it'll continue to climb.

Have a plan for tackling healthcare expenses

There are steps you can take to make healthcare in retirement more affordable, like going to your scheduled physicals and screening appointments to get ahead of potential issues and choosing the right Medicare plan. But there may be only so much you can do to keep your costs down.

That's why it's so important to save well for healthcare specifically. And while you could always boost your IRA or 401(k) plan contributions, you may want to allocate funds in a separate account specifically for healthcare.

In that regard, a health savings account, or HSA, is a great option to look at. The nice thing about HSAs is that they're triple tax-advantaged, which means:

Contributions go in tax-free

Investment gains are tax-free

Withdrawals are tax-free when used to cover qualifying healthcare expenses

Plus, HSAs are extremely flexible. You can withdraw your money at any time, and your money will never expire.

Also, if you end up in the enviable position of having lower healthcare costs in retirement than expected, your HSA won't go to waste. When you're under age 65, HSA withdrawals for non-medical expenses incur a steep penalty. But that penalty is waived once you turn 65, at which point an HSA can function like a traditional IRA or 401(k) plan.

Between Medicare premiums, deductibles, copays, and other expenses, you may find that healthcare in retirement costs more than expected. Read up on healthcare costs so you're not caught off guard once your career comes to an end. Better yet, make sure you're saving for your future healthcare needs so you never have to be in a position where you have to skimp on care because of the price tag attached to it.

