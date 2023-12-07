20 Affordable Suburbs That Are Growing Fast — Buy Now Before Homes Become Too Expensive

While the cost of homes is typically lower in a suburb than in a major city, when populations surge, home prices typically do too. That’s why it’s best to buy before prices have the chance to catch up with a suburb’s popularity.

MoveBuddha identified 20 suburbs where the population is growing rapidly, but homes are still affordable. In all of these suburbs — ranked by popularity growth — the average home price is under $500,000. Consider buying in one of these areas while you still can.

1. Georgetown, Texas

Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown Typical single-family home value: $453,376

$453,376 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 26.7%

2. Kyle, Texas

Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown Typical single-family home value: $336,615

$336,615 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 23.7%

3. Leander, Texas

Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown Typical single-family home value: $450,798

$450,798 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 22.2%

4. Little Elm, Texas

Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Typical single-family home value: $429,799

$429,799 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 17.3%

Pictured: Dallas

5. Westfield, Indiana

Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson Typical single-family home value: $444,731

$444,731 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 16.2%

Pictured: Indianapolis

6. New Braunfels, Texas

Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels

San Antonio-New Braunfels Typical single-family home value: $377,573

$377,573 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 14.3%

7. Maricopa, Arizona

Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Typical single-family home value: $362,728

$362,728 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 12.6%

8. Buckeye, Arizona

Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Typical single-family home value: $403,336

$403,336 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 12.6%

9. Burleson, Texas

Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Typical single-family home value: $318,568

$318,568 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 11.2%

Pictured: Dallas

10. Conroe, Texas

Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land Typical single-family home value: $325,469

$325,469 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 11.1%

11. Casa Grande, Arizona

Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Typical single-family home value: $327,337

$327,337 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 10.9%

12. Fort Myers, Florida

Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

Cape Coral-Fort Myers Typical single-family home value: $422,609

$422,609 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 9.9%

13. Palm Coast, Florida

Metro area: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach Typical single-family home value: $361,798

$361,798 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 9.7%

14. Nampa, Idaho

Metro area: Boise City

Boise City Typical single-family home value: $390,769

$390,769 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 9.5%

15. Goodyear, Arizona

Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Typical single-family home value: $480,612

$480,612 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.8%

16. Caldwell, Idaho

Metro area: Boise City

Boise City Typical single-family home value: $373,650

$373,650 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.7%

17. St. Cloud, Florida

Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford Typical single-family home value: $407,547

$407,547 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.5%

18. Temple, Texas

Metro area: Killeen-Temple

Killeen-Temple Typical single-family home value: $255,469

$255,469 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.2%

19. Daytona Beach, Florida

Metro area: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach Typical single-family home value: $291,807

$291,807 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 7.9%

20. Rockwall, Texas

Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Typical single-family home value: $447,866

$447,866 Population growth (2020 to 2022): 7.8%

All data is sourced from moveBuddha.com and is accurate as of Nov. 2, 2023.

