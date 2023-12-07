News & Insights

Personal Finance

20 Affordable Suburbs That Are Growing Fast — Buy Now Before Homes Become Too Expensive

December 07, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

While the cost of homes is typically lower in a suburb than in a major city, when populations surge, home prices typically do too. That’s why it’s best to buy before prices have the chance to catch up with a suburb’s popularity.

America’s Hottest Real Estate Market: Why Everyone Is Buying Homes in This California City
I’m a Real Estate Agent: Almost No One Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 5 Cities

MoveBuddha identified 20 suburbs where the population is growing rapidly, but homes are still affordable. In all of these suburbs — ranked by popularity growth — the average home price is under $500,000. Consider buying in one of these areas while you still can.

Georgetown , Texas , USA aerial drone suburb neighborhoods roads come together and take you home - lake property.

1. Georgetown, Texas

  • Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
  • Typical single-family home value: $453,376
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 26.7%

Related: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes
Barbara Corcoran: Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

A windmill in a corn field near Kyle Texas.

2. Kyle, Texas

  • Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
  • Typical single-family home value: $336,615
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 23.7%

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Transportation Highway Morning Sunrise Golden Hour Leander , Texas.

3. Leander, Texas

  • Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
  • Typical single-family home value: $450,798
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 22.2%
Aerial shot of Dallas, Texas, looking along the Margaret Hunt Hill and Roland Kirk bridges crossing the Trinity River into downtown Dallas on a sunny day in summer.

4. Little Elm, Texas

  • Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Typical single-family home value: $429,799
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 17.3%

Pictured: Dallas

A walkway in White River State Park fills the foreground leading back to the main skyline of Indianapolis, Indiana.

5. Westfield, Indiana

  • Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
  • Typical single-family home value: $444,731
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 16.2%

Pictured: Indianapolis

New Braunfels, Texas.

6. New Braunfels, Texas

  • Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels
  • Typical single-family home value: $377,573
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 14.3%

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

Panoramic aerial shot of Maricopa, Arizona, flying over a growing housing development being built around an artificial lake.

7. Maricopa, Arizona

  • Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Typical single-family home value: $362,728
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 12.6%
Verrado Golf Course Sunrise - Image.

8. Buckeye, Arizona

  • Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Typical single-family home value: $403,336
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 12.6%
Dallas Texas skyline

9. Burleson, Texas

  • Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Typical single-family home value: $318,568
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 11.2%

Pictured: Dallas

Lake Conroe Texas - Image.

10. Conroe, Texas

  • Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
  • Typical single-family home value: $325,469
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 11.1%

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes in Less Than a Year

A long slender Saguaro Cactus in Casa Grande, Arizona in Casa Grande, Arizona, United States.

11. Casa Grande, Arizona

  • Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Typical single-family home value: $327,337
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 10.9%
A colorful golden and purple sunset falls beneath the horizon at the Fort Myers Beach Pier in Florida, USA.

12. Fort Myers, Florida

  • Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers
  • Typical single-family home value: $422,609
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 9.9%
High angel view of beach at Palm Coast, Florida.

13. Palm Coast, Florida

  • Metro area: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
  • Typical single-family home value: $361,798
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 9.7%
Black and tan horse on an Idaho farm with a wooden barn.

14. Nampa, Idaho

  • Metro area: Boise City
  • Typical single-family home value: $390,769
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 9.5%

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Afternoon aerial view of single family housing neighborhood near downtown Goodyear, Arizona, USA.

15. Goodyear, Arizona

  • Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
  • Typical single-family home value: $480,612
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.8%
The beauty of the park in downtown Caldwell, Idaho - Image.

16. Caldwell, Idaho

  • Metro area: Boise City
  • Typical single-family home value: $373,650
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.7%
Lake Tohopekaliga at Twin Oaks Conservation Area in St.

17. St. Cloud, Florida

  • Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
  • Typical single-family home value: $407,547
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.5%

Kevin O’Leary: A Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ – Here’s What You Need To Know

Temple, Texas.

18. Temple, Texas

  • Metro area: Killeen-Temple
  • Typical single-family home value: $255,469
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.2%
Daytona Beach, Florida, USA - May 21, 2017: The Daytona Beach Coquina Clock Tower on a sunny day with the Atlantic Ocean in the background.

19. Daytona Beach, Florida

  • Metro area: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
  • Typical single-family home value: $291,807
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 7.9%
Lighthouse at the Harbor in Rockwall, TX at dusk.

20. Rockwall, Texas

  • Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
  • Typical single-family home value: $447,866
  • Population growth (2020 to 2022): 7.8%

All data is sourced from moveBuddha.com and is accurate as of Nov. 2, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Affordable Suburbs That Are Growing Fast — Buy Now Before Homes Become Too Expensive

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.