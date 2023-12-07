20 Affordable Suburbs That Are Growing Fast — Buy Now Before Homes Become Too Expensive

While the cost of homes is typically lower in a suburb than in a major city, when populations surge, home prices typically do too. That’s why it’s best to buy before prices have the chance to catch up with a suburb’s popularity.
MoveBuddha identified 20 suburbs where the population is growing rapidly, but homes are still affordable. In all of these suburbs — ranked by popularity growth — the average home price is under $500,000. Consider buying in one of these areas while you still can.
1. Georgetown, Texas
- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
- Typical single-family home value: $453,376
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 26.7%
2. Kyle, Texas
- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
- Typical single-family home value: $336,615
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 23.7%
3. Leander, Texas
- Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown
- Typical single-family home value: $450,798
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 22.2%
4. Little Elm, Texas
- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Typical single-family home value: $429,799
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 17.3%
Pictured: Dallas
5. Westfield, Indiana
- Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
- Typical single-family home value: $444,731
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 16.2%
Pictured: Indianapolis
6. New Braunfels, Texas
- Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels
- Typical single-family home value: $377,573
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 14.3%
7. Maricopa, Arizona
- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Typical single-family home value: $362,728
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 12.6%
8. Buckeye, Arizona
- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Typical single-family home value: $403,336
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 12.6%
9. Burleson, Texas
- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Typical single-family home value: $318,568
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 11.2%
Pictured: Dallas
10. Conroe, Texas
- Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land
- Typical single-family home value: $325,469
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 11.1%
11. Casa Grande, Arizona
- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Typical single-family home value: $327,337
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 10.9%
12. Fort Myers, Florida
- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers
- Typical single-family home value: $422,609
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 9.9%
13. Palm Coast, Florida
- Metro area: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
- Typical single-family home value: $361,798
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 9.7%
14. Nampa, Idaho
- Metro area: Boise City
- Typical single-family home value: $390,769
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 9.5%
15. Goodyear, Arizona
- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler
- Typical single-family home value: $480,612
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.8%
16. Caldwell, Idaho
- Metro area: Boise City
- Typical single-family home value: $373,650
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.7%
17. St. Cloud, Florida
- Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford
- Typical single-family home value: $407,547
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.5%
18. Temple, Texas
- Metro area: Killeen-Temple
- Typical single-family home value: $255,469
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 8.2%
19. Daytona Beach, Florida
- Metro area: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach
- Typical single-family home value: $291,807
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 7.9%
20. Rockwall, Texas
- Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Typical single-family home value: $447,866
- Population growth (2020 to 2022): 7.8%
All data is sourced from moveBuddha.com and is accurate as of Nov. 2, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Affordable Suburbs That Are Growing Fast — Buy Now Before Homes Become Too Expensive
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.