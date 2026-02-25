20/20 BioLabs Stock Falls 27% As Company Launches Longevity Blood Test

(RTTNews) - 20/20 BioLabs (AIDX), an AI-powered diagnostic company, announced the launch of its OneTest for Longevity, a blood test designed to assess chronic disease risk and support personalized health management.

The product integrates inflammatory biomarker data, dietary habits, and curated scientific research to provide individualized health insights. Using IBM's watsonx.ai platform, the test analyses biomarker patterns and delivers evidence-based recommendations to help individuals better understand risks associated with conditions such as diabetes, dementia, and cardiovascular disease.

The OneTest for Longevity is offered as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) through the company's CLIA-licensed and CAP-accredited facilities in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

AIDX has traded between $5.22 and $50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $5.77, down 27.99%. The stock marked a new 52-week low of $5.22 in today's trading session.

