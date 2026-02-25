BioTech
AIDX

20/20 BioLabs Stock Falls 27% As Company Launches Longevity Blood Test

February 25, 2026 — 11:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 20/20 BioLabs (AIDX), an AI-powered diagnostic company, announced the launch of its OneTest for Longevity, a blood test designed to assess chronic disease risk and support personalized health management.

The product integrates inflammatory biomarker data, dietary habits, and curated scientific research to provide individualized health insights. Using IBM's watsonx.ai platform, the test analyses biomarker patterns and delivers evidence-based recommendations to help individuals better understand risks associated with conditions such as diabetes, dementia, and cardiovascular disease.

The OneTest for Longevity is offered as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) through the company's CLIA-licensed and CAP-accredited facilities in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

AIDX has traded between $5.22 and $50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $5.77, down 27.99%. The stock marked a new 52-week low of $5.22 in today's trading session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AIDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.