BioTech
AIDX

20/20 Biolabs Secures Vermont Statewide Firefighter Cancer Screening Deal But Stock Down

May 27, 2026 — 11:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (AIDX), which develops AI-powered laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, announced that its OneTest multi-cancer early detection blood test has been selected by the state of Vermont for a statewide firefighter cancer screening initiative in partnership with National Diagnostic Services (NDS).

OneTest is 20/20 Biolabs' multi-cancer early detection blood test designed to help detect cancer early by combining cancer-associated biomarkers, clinical factors, and artificial intelligence.

Notably, the contract is expected to generate approximately $0.5 million in revenue for the firm to test approximately one-third of eligible Vermont firefighters through the end of 2026.

NDS will provide ultrasound services and medical oversight in joint collaboration with 20/20's OneTest. In addition, the contract can be renewed by the state of Vermont for up to two additional twelve-month periods.

The twelve-month statewide program is designed to provide eligible firefighters in Vermont with expanded access to cancer screening tools, improving treatment outcomes.

In addition to multi-cancer early detection blood testing, the initiative includes ultrasound examinations, educational outreach, clinical follow-up, and longitudinal data collection.

"Because of their carcinogenic exposures, firefighters are among the first groups in America to seek innovative MCED testing," said Jonathan Cohen, President and CEO of 20/20 BioLabs.

AIDX has traded between $0.90 and $50.00 over the last year. The stock is currently trading at $0.96, down 5.03%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AIDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.