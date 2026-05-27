20/20 Biolabs Secures Vermont Statewide Firefighter Cancer Screening Deal But Stock Down

(RTTNews) - 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (AIDX), which develops AI-powered laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, announced that its OneTest multi-cancer early detection blood test has been selected by the state of Vermont for a statewide firefighter cancer screening initiative in partnership with National Diagnostic Services (NDS).

OneTest is 20/20 Biolabs' multi-cancer early detection blood test designed to help detect cancer early by combining cancer-associated biomarkers, clinical factors, and artificial intelligence.

Notably, the contract is expected to generate approximately $0.5 million in revenue for the firm to test approximately one-third of eligible Vermont firefighters through the end of 2026.

NDS will provide ultrasound services and medical oversight in joint collaboration with 20/20's OneTest. In addition, the contract can be renewed by the state of Vermont for up to two additional twelve-month periods.

The twelve-month statewide program is designed to provide eligible firefighters in Vermont with expanded access to cancer screening tools, improving treatment outcomes.

In addition to multi-cancer early detection blood testing, the initiative includes ultrasound examinations, educational outreach, clinical follow-up, and longitudinal data collection.

"Because of their carcinogenic exposures, firefighters are among the first groups in America to seek innovative MCED testing," said Jonathan Cohen, President and CEO of 20/20 BioLabs.

AIDX has traded between $0.90 and $50.00 over the last year. The stock is currently trading at $0.96, down 5.03%.

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