20/20 BioLabs Q1 Revenue Slips; Eyes Q2 Growth From Maryland Firefighter Cancer Screening Program

(RTTNews) - 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (AIDX) reported its financial results for the first quarter, reflecting a revenue slip for the period ending March 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, looking ahead to the second quarter of 2026, the firm said that, based on expected fulfilment of state-funded firefighter screening orders, it expects revenue to rebound.

Company Profile

20/20 Biolabs develops and commercialises laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection of cancers and chronic diseases.

The firm's OneTest for cancer is a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test, and OneTest for Longevity measures inflammatory biomarkers.

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter, net loss expanded to $2.17 million or $0.28 per share, compared to $0.76 million or $0.16 per share in the prior year.

Total revenue slipped to $0.35 million from $0.55 million a year ago. The decline was primarily due to the timing of orders from several larger customers, according to the firm.

As of March 31, cash and cash equivalents totalled $4.22 million.

AIDX has traded between $1.25 and $50.00 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $1.29, down $43.74. AIDX is currently up 3.10% at $1.33 in the overnight market.

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