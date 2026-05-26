20/20 Biolabs Initiates Emergency Lab Testing Plans For Ebola And Hantavirus If Outbreak Arises

(RTTNews) - 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (AIDX), a diagnostic firm focused on laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, announced that it is developing contingency plans to potentially support Ebola and Hantavirus PCR testing in its College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory, if required by public health laboratories.

Company Profile

20/20 Biolabs is an AI-powered laboratory-based blood tests for early detection and prevention of diseases and cancers.

Biolabs One Test brand offers two lab tests, one for Cancer known as the multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test and one for Longevity, which measures inflammatory biomarkers and is commercially available.

Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had contracts with Montgomery County and the Maryland Department of Health through which it provided large-scale Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) lab testing.

Key Highlights

In response to the recent Ebola and Hantavirus outbreaks, the company has begun engaging with numerous global developers of PCR test kits to evaluate potential supply chain options.

The firm is further testing the reuse of its PCR equipment from the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the firm stated that no regulatory authorisation, clinical availability, or commercialisation for an Ebola or Hantavirus test has been initiated.

Biolabs shares closed at $0.98 on Friday, down 18.67%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $0.946, 3.47% down.

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