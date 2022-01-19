2.8%of this W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for W. R. Berkley Corporation's (NYSE:WRB ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Mark Brockbank, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$80.31 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$84.73). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.8% of Mark Brockbank's holding. Mark Brockbank was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WRB Insider Trading Volume January 19th 2022

I will like W. R. Berkley better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at W. R. Berkley Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of W. R. Berkley shares. In total, Independent Director Mark Brockbank dumped US$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of W. R. Berkley

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. W. R. Berkley insiders own about US$3.2b worth of shares (which is 21% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At W. R. Berkley Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought W. R. Berkley stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, W. R. Berkley makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing W. R. Berkley. For example - W. R. Berkley has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course W. R. Berkley may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

