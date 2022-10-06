2.8%of this UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of UniFirst Corporation's (NYSE:UNF ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

UniFirst Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director, Cynthia Croatti, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$361k worth of shares at a price of US$183 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$171. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Cynthia Croatti.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:UNF Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Does UniFirst Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. UniFirst insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$340m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About UniFirst Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the UniFirst insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of UniFirst.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

