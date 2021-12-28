2.8%of this Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:CDR ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cedar Realty Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Philip Mays, for US$54k worth of shares, at about US$15.30 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$24.31. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.8% of Philip Mays's holding. Philip Mays was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CDR Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Cedar Realty Trust insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$36m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Cedar Realty Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cedar Realty Trust shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Cedar Realty Trust in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cedar Realty Trust. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Cedar Realty Trust and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

