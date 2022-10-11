2.8% earnings growth over 1 year has not materialized into gains for Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shareholders over that period

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 70% in that time. Because Lufax Holding hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 58% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Lufax Holding share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 2.8%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

We don't see any weakness in the Lufax Holding's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Lufax Holding is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Lufax Holding in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Lufax Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 68% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 58%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Lufax Holding (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

