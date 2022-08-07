2.4%of this Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Moog Inc.'s (NYSE:MOG.A ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Moog Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director, Donald Fishback, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$125k worth of shares at a price of US$83.45 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$84.18). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.4% of Donald Fishback's holding. Donald Fishback was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:MOG.A Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

Moog Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Moog. Specifically, Director Donald Fishback ditched US$125k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Moog Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Moog insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Moog Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Moog is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Moog. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Moog.

