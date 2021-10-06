2.1%of this Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Brixmor Property Group Inc.'s (NYSE:BRX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Brixmor Property Group

The Executive VP, Steven Siegel, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$153k worth of shares at a price of US$20.46 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$22.72. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 2.1% of Steven Siegel's stake. Steven Siegel was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BRX Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Brixmor Property Group insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Brixmor Property Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Brixmor Property Group shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Brixmor Property Group in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Brixmor Property Group (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

