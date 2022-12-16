2 Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett's track record as a stock picker and long-term investor has few peers, and the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio is a great place to look for stock ideas. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why they like Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and why they are worth buying now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 9, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 12, 2022.

Motley Fool contributors @TheSmattering and @Tyler_M_Crowe think that $KR and $TSM are worth buying now.



Which one of these do you think is better for long term investing? December 15, 2022

