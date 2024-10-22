2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett has built a billion-dollar portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway thanks to his belief in choosing quality companies and holding on for the long term. This has helped Berkshire Hathaway deliver a compounded annual gain of nearly 20% over the past 58 years, surpassing the S&P 500's 10% compounded increase during that period. Buffett has even said that his ideal holding period for a stock is "forever."

The Oracle of Omaha, as he's often called, truly has followed through on that, hanging onto some of his favorite stocks as they deliver share performance and generate passive income for his portfolio over time. So, if you're looking for a couple of forever stocks, it's a great idea to consider players that Buffett has spoken highly of and held for many years. Let's check out two Buffett favorites to buy and never let go.

Coca-Cola

Buffett first bought shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) back in the late 1980s and continued adding to the position through 1994. Berkshire Hathaway spent $1.3 billion on 400 million shares -- and has held onto them ever since. Part of the reason for Buffett's loyalty to Coca-Cola has to do with the company's dedication to dividend payments and dividend growth.

Berkshire Hathaway collected $75 million in dividend payments back in 1994 and that grew to $704 million by 2022. "Growth occurred every year, just as certain as birthdays," Buffett wrote in a recent shareholder letter.

Of course, most investors don't have the resources to buy millions of shares of Coca-Cola, but even with a small investment in the company, you can gain access to recurrent and increasing passive income -- to either pocket or reinvest into this market giant. Since Coca-Cola, as a Dividend King, has lifted its dividend for more than 50 straight years, it's clear the company is committed to rewarding shareholders. (And with more than $9 billion in free cash flow, Coca-Cola has the financial resources to do so.)

Buffett also favors investing in quality companies driving the U.S. economy, and Coca-Cola, as the world's biggest non-alcoholic beverage maker, is one of them. Coca-Cola has grown revenue and profit over time and into the billions of dollars.

Today, Coca-Cola shares trade for 28x trailing 12-month earnings, a level that's remained somewhat steady over time even as revenue has climbed. So, this classic stock still makes a great one to buy and hold -- for the company's steady earnings growth and passive income potential.

Apple

Buffett shocked the market this year by selling shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), his biggest holding and one of his favorite stocks. In the second quarter, he reduced Berkshire Hathaway's position by 49% to 400 million shares (after cutting the holding by 13% in the first quarter). So why should you buy the stock if Buffett is selling? It's important to keep in mind the potential reason behind the move.

Earlier this year, Buffett suggested a reduction in the Apple position was linked to the possibility of an increase in the capital gains tax. So recent sales of this favorite are more linked to locking in some gains than to any change of heart concerning the company. It's also interesting to note that Buffett now holds the same number of shares in Apple as he does in longtime favorite, Coca-Cola. Does this mean Apple, originally purchased by Buffett in 2016, is settling in as a forever stock? Possibly.

The stock still remains Buffett's biggest holding in terms of value and offers many of the characteristics Buffett appreciates, such as market leadership, a solid moat, and a long track record of earnings growth.

Apple also may be heading for a new era of growth thanks to years of building a smartphone and computer empire. The company's installed base of active devices has topped 2.2 billion, and that opened the door to the selling of services, such as digital content and cloud storage, to users. Quarter after quarter, in recent times, services revenue has reached new records -- and it's higher margin than hardware revenue.

All of this makes Apple, trading at 35x trailing 12-month earnings (a reasonable price for a solid growth player), a great stock to add to your portfolio now, and like Buffett, hold onto for the long haul.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.