2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This Month, and 1 to Avoid

Key Points

Loan delinquencies are on the rise as overall U.S. household debt becomes crushing, but not every lender is at risk.

Constellation Brands has underperformed since Berkshire first bought in, but there’s still a light at the end of the tunnel for this beer brewer.

It’s getting tougher to thrive in the healthcare industry, with no end to this headwind in sight.

10 stocks we like better than American Express ›

He may no longer be Berkshire Hathaway's CEO and resident stock-picker. There's no denying, however, that Warren Buffett's fingerprints are still all over the conglomerate's current portfolio.

If you wanted to poach a pick or two from the Oracle of Omaha's selections, there's still time. In fact, here's a couple that you might want to consider buying first -- and one you arguably won't want to.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Buy: American Express

Apple is still Berkshire's single-biggest stock holding. Through a combination of growth and attrition, though, credit card outfit American Express (NYSE: AXP) is now the organization's second-biggest trade at just over $47 billion.

Anyone keeping tabs on this ticker likely knows it's peeled back nearly 20% from December's record high, largely on worries that economic malaise is dragging down consumer spending, and even crimping their ability to repay their loans. For perspective, the New York Federal Reserve reports U.S. household debt now stands at a record-breaking $18.8 trillion, with delinquencies on this debt at a near-decade high of 4.8%. It doesn't bode well for a lender like Amex.

American Express may be better shielded from this trouble than you might think, however. As it serves more than its fair share of affluent borrowers, it's holding up in the midst of this headwind. Indeed, Amex cardholders' luxury spending grew 15% year over year during the fourth quarter, nearly doubling the 8% growth it saw in total billed business. This stock's 20% pullback may be all the discount you're going to get.

Buy: Constellation Brands

So far, the position that Berkshire Hathaway first established in beer maker Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) back in late 2024 hasn't paid off. Shares of the company behind Corona and Modelo are down since then. In fact, Gallup reports that the proportion of people living in the United States who regularly consume alcohol now stands at a multidecade low of 54%.

This stock's sustained weakness, however, ignores a couple of important details about the booze business in general, and about Constellation in particular.

Broadly speaking, although the decision to cut back on alcohol consumption is rooted in a combination of cost and health, this is a highly cyclical business. The demand that's subdued now will be rekindled again sooner or later, perhaps when consumers are feeling more financially confident again.

In the meantime, the company has been going through a self-imposed overhaul, like last year's decision to divest some of its lower-priced wine brands that are more distracting than beneficial. Incoming CEO Nicholas Fink should also provide some fresh perspective regarding the direction that Constellation Brands needs to take next.

Avoid: DaVita

Not every pick that Buffett's been patient with is necessarily a great addition to your portfolio, however. Take kidney dialysis outfit DaVita (NYSE: DVA) as an example. When Berkshire Hathaway first bought into it back in 2011, business was good because demand was strong, and insurers were reasonable regarding reimbursement.

Much of that has changed for the worse in the meantime, though. Despite modest 5% year-over-year revenue growth through the first three quarters of fiscal 2025, net income is down 17%. It's a microcosm of the bigger-picture challenge the entire healthcare industry is facing these days.

This might convince you: After (mostly) leaving it alone for over a decade, Berkshire began steadily scaling out of this holding early last year. New CEO Greg Abel has already picked up where Buffett left off.

Should you buy stock in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2026.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.