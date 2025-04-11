2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April

In times of uncertainty, investors turn to areas of relative certainty, and one such area is Warren Buffett's mastery of investing when others are fearful. Consequently, it makes sense to look into what Buffett is holding in his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) investment portfolio. Here are two stocks worth looking at now.

Berkshire Hathaway stock

Buffett was widely reported to be building up a large cash pile in 2024, and he has expressed some skepticism about tariffs. If you want to gain market exposure at such a challenging time, why not buy into Berkshire Hathaway stock and let Buffett carry the strain while you wait for more certainty on the fallout from the tariff escalations?

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

After all, it's a strategy that would have worked out for investors over the past year, as well as more extended time frames.

For example, over the last 10 years.

Or even over the last 30 years.

While Buffett won't live forever, his successor, Greg Abel, has been at Berkshire Hathaway for 25 years, and it's a safe assumption that he's played a pivotal role in key investment decisions made by the company.

One of those decisions is Berkshire Hathaway's stockpiling of more than $330 billion in cash at the end of 2024 -- a decision that appears incredibly prescient now. The secret to Buffett's investing success isn't just being an outstanding stock picker; it's also knowing when to be a stock picker, and the stockpiling of cash in 2024 wasn't luck.

Try Coca-Cola

According to its SEC filings, Berkshire Hathaway held 400 million shares in Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) at the end of 2024. It's one of Berkshire's largest positions, and its 9% increase in 2025 contributed to Berkshire's similar increase over the same period. Its nearly 3% dividend yield doesn't harm the investment case for the stock either.

Naturally, investors will be concerned about Coca-Cola's exposure to tariffs and trade wars, but fortunately, the company is relatively well-positioned. Its end products are more consumer staples than consumer discretionary products. Moreover, as CEO James Quincey outlined on the fourth-quarterearnings callin February, there are several reasons to believe Coca-Cola will be in good shape.

First, Quincey noted: "We are predominantly a local business when it comes to making each of the beverages. The vast majority of everything that's consumed in the U.S. is made in the U.S." He added, "While it's a global business, it's very local." This localization of production, where consumption takes place, means the company isn't suffering from tariffs in the way that, say, a company manufacturing in Mexico and exporting into the local market in the U.S. will.

Second, while Coca-Cola does have exposure to increased packaging costs associated with aluminum tariffs, Quincey told investors in February that packaging is just "a small component" of its cost structure. The increase in aluminum cost would not be "insignificant," but according to Quincey, it's manageable. In addition, the increase in aluminum costs is also likely to impact its competitors, and Coca-Cola has the scale to absorb cost increases by taking other measures.

Third, demonstrating the last point above, Quincey argued that Coca-Cola could shift marketing and distribution focus toward polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles instead of aluminum. This isn't something all its competitors will be able to do.

Stocks to buy

All told, Berkshire Hathaway and Coca-Cola, one of its largest holdings, look like pretty good stocks to buy in the current environment. They both have Buffett's seal of approval, which counts for a lot in uncertain times.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,779!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,306!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 787% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.