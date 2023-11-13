2 Warning Signs Hang Over SOFI Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI)

At first glance, fintech specialist SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) – an ambitious enterprise that became a nationally chartered bank last year – seems like an excellent upside opportunity. Featuring strong financial performances and robust support from investors, it can seemingly do no wrong. Nevertheless, two warning signs hang over the firm, which deserve consideration. Therefore, I am bearish on SOFI stock.

First Warning: Risk Mitigation Measures for SOFI Stock

For financial institutions, maintaining an allowance for potential losses on loans, credit exposures, and various financial instruments is crucial. This is known as the provision for credit losses, and it typically appears on the income statement. Naturally, it’s a great practice, no matter what the circumstances are. However, too high of a provision might raise eyebrows.

And that’s the concern that investors should recognize before diving into SOFI stock. In the third quarter, SoFi revealed that its credit losses provision hit $21.83 million, the highest in corporate history. What’s more, the figure represented a sequential quarter-to-quarter lift of 73% and a year-over-year increase of nearly 34%.

Stated differently, management appears to be anticipating rough times ahead, which belies its most recent financial disclosure.

Nevertheless, as TipRanks reporter Shrilekha Pethe mentioned, SoFi posted a loss per share of $0.03 on an adjusted basis in Q3, comparing favorably to a loss of $0.09 per share in the year-ago period. Also, analysts targeted a loss of $0.08 cents per share.

On the top line, SoFi rang up adjusted sales of $530.7 million, representing a 27% year-over-year lift. Impressively, this tally also beat the consensus estimate of $511.3 million. As well, the total number of members increased by 47% year-over-year to hit more than 6.9 million.

If that wasn’t enough, management raised its Fiscal Year 2023 outlook, now expecting adjusted net revenue to land between $2.045 billion and $2.065 billion. That’s up from the prior guidance of between $1.974 billion and $2.034 billion.

With such holistically strong results, the rise in credit loss provisions understandably went largely unnoticed. Still, it’s worth thinking about prior to making a final decision regarding SOFI stock.

Second Warning: An Open Options Liability

Technically speaking, the options market offers participants leverage since each option contract represents 100 shares of the underlying security. That’s wonderful if you get the trade correctly. However, if the market moves against you, that could be a huge problem. Unfortunately, for a major party, SOFI stock hasn’t been exactly cooperative.

According to options flow data – which screens exclusively for big block trades likely made by institutions – on November 1, a major trader (or traders) wrote (sold) 1,605 contracts of the Sep 20 ’24 7.00 put. At the time, SOFI stock traded at around $7.54. Also, this trade followed the aforementioned strong Q3 earnings report.

By arguably most indications, SOFI stock should be rising higher – and it did until November 2. Since then, skepticism entered the space, resulting in a share price that has hovered around the high $6 to low $7 range in recent trading sessions. Unfortunately, that’s problematic because the buyers of the $7 put have the right but not the obligation to exercise the contract.

On the other hand, the put seller has the obligation but not the right to fulfill the contract. Even more pressing, the open interest of this put presently stands at 4,427 contracts. At the time the major trader or traders sold the put, open interest was only 2,535 contracts.

Should SOFI stock decline further, a possibility exists that put holders will exercise the option. In order to counteract the suddenly vulnerable option, the initiating party may be forced to close the position. Typically, one would buy the put, thus canceling out the downside exposure.

However, a major player buying put options against SOFI stock might upset sentiment, which may negatively affect retail investors.

Is SOFI Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, SOFI stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, six Holds, and one Sell rating. The average SOFI stock price target is $9.88, implying 40.3% upside potential.

The Takeaway: SOFI Stock Warrants a More Careful Look

Without any of the previously mentioned context, an investor might be surprised to see SOFI stock perform rather choppily following a strong earnings print and upgraded full-year forecast. However, the details reveal that management may be concerned about rising economic ambiguities. Also, a major options trader’s position is vulnerable to downside pressure, possibly weighing down retail investors. Therefore, I believe investors should approach SoFi Technologies with caution.

