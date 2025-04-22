2 VanEck Mutual Funds for Long-Term Growth

VanEck started operations in 1955 with its headquarters located in New York City while maintaining offices throughout Europe Asia, Australia and Latin America. The company oversees $116.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025.

It provides mutual funds that have access to various asset classes, including traditional U.S. and international stocks and fixed-income, alongside specialized areas, such as natural resources, digital assets and emerging markets. The investment funds at VanEck consist of active management options, which rely on fund managers' research, decisions and index-based funds that replicate market index performance. The combination of these elements establishes VanEck as a dependable investment option.

We have chosen two VanEck mutual funds — VanEck International Investors Gold INIYX and VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund EMBYX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

VanEck International Investors Gold fund invests most of its assets in gold-related companies, including those involved in gold mining, processing and trading, as well as gold coins and bullion.

Joseph M. Foster has been the lead manager of INIYX since Dec. 31, 1998. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Alamos Gold Inc. (7.2%), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (6.8%) and Kinross Gold Corp (5.7%) as of Dec. 31, 2024.

INIYX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 9.3% and 18.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.10%. INIYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund invests its assets in emerging market debt securities, which include instruments issued by emerging market governments, quasi-governments, or corporations, as well as those denominated in emerging market currencies.

Eric Fine has been the lead manager of EMBYX since July 9, 2012. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Misc Bonds (19.6%), Cash (7.3%) and Mexican Bonos (3.5%) as of Dec. 31, 2024.

EMBYX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 4.4% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. EMBYX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

