2 Uranium Stocks To Watch In April 2024

The uranium sector is integral to the production of nuclear energy. In detail, it provides the raw materials needed for nuclear power plants worldwide. As countries seek cleaner energy alternatives to fossil fuels, the demand for uranium for nuclear energy production has the potential to grow. This sector encompasses mining companies, exploration firms, and those involved in the processing and transportation of uranium. The increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and securing stable energy supplies could bolster the uranium market.

Investing in uranium stocks offers exposure to the energy sector’s shift towards more sustainable sources. Advantages include the potential for significant growth as global energy policies evolve and nuclear energy’s role in achieving carbon neutrality becomes more pronounced. However, investing in uranium stocks also carries risks. The sector is subject to regulatory changes, environmental concerns, and the cyclical nature of commodity markets. As a result, this can lead to volatility. Moreover, public sentiment and political factors related to nuclear energy can impact market dynamics.

For investors considering uranium stocks, thorough research and a long-term perspective are crucial. Understanding the specific challenges and opportunities within the uranium market, including supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical influences, and technological advancements in nuclear energy, is essential. Considering all of this, here are two uranium stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Uranium Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Today

Cameco Corporation (CCJ Stock)

Leading off, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. The company primarily engages in the mining, refining, and trading of uranium for nuclear energy production. Additionally, the company operates various uranium mines and participates in all stages of uranium production, playing a critical role in providing fuel for clean-air nuclear power plants globally.

In February, Cameco reported its fourth quarter 2023 financial results. In the report, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, with revenue of $620 million. This is in comparison with Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter which were an EPS estimate of $0.21, along with revenue estimates of $605.66 million. Continuing on, revenue increased by 60.62% versus the same period, the prior year.

Year-to-date, shares of CCJ stock are up by 9.54% so far. Meanwhile, during Monday morning’s trading session, Cameco Corporation stock is trading higher off the open by 6.30% at $46.05 a share.

Nextgen Energy (NXE Stock)

Second, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The company focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its flagship project, the Rook I project, located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

In February, NexGen Energy announced it has initiated a 30,000-meter drilling program aimed at exploring priority uranium targets on its wholly owned properties adjacent to the high-grade uranium district of the southwest Athabasca Basin. The 2024 drilling effort is built upon the findings from the 2023 exploration, which enhanced the geological understanding of certain areas and pinpointed specific targets for this year’s campaign. The exploration strategy for 2024 includes an expanded drilling effort to further investigate the promising areas identified in the previous year.

In 2024 so far, shares of NXE stock have jumped by 21.31% YTD. While, during Monday morning’s trading session, Nextgen stock opened up green by 5.79% so far, trading at $8.22 a share.

