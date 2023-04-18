2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2033

The New York Stock Exchange was the first major U.S. stock exchange, and it was officially founded in 1792. But the country can trace its financial market history all the way back to the 1600s. Over the course of centuries, stock investing has proven an effective method for generating long-term wealth.

The last couple of decades has only strengthened that track record, in part thanks to the sheer volume of technology companies bursting onto the scene. Generally speaking, they're serving more customers and growing more quickly than the companies that came before them.

Investors need only look at the Nasdaq-100 for proof. The tech-centric index has grown in value by nearly 12-fold over the last 20 years, more than tripling the return of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

With that in mind, I'm going to share two stocks growing their financial results quickly enough to generate a fivefold return over the coming decade. That means they each have the potential to turn a $200,000 investment into $1 million. But investors don't need that much money to get started with these stocks -- they can lead a growth-focused portfolio of any size.

1. CrowdStrike

Cybersecurity has become one of the most critical industries in the world. More companies are using cloud technology to reach their customers online, and shifting their operations into the digital sphere, which leaves them more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Thousands of businesses trust CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) to mitigate such threats, and here's why.

The company specializes in endpoint protection because the data shows that's exactly where many security breaches originate. A large organization might have hundreds of thousands of employees each using computers or mobile devices, and they serve as easy access points for malicious actors. Hackers can target employees' emails, internal messaging systems, and even their login credentials.

But while endpoint security is CrowdStrike's core focus, it offers solutions across the entire cybersecurity stack -- from the cloud to IT operations to observability.

The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automate protection for its users. Plus, since its AI models are fed 2 trillion events per day from real-world instances, its technology grows smarter and more accurate over time. It's an innovation flywheel that spins faster as more customers join the CrowdStrike ecosystem, and so far, 23,019 businesses are on board.

Based on CrowdStrike's $2.2 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2023 (which ended Jan. 31) and the company's market capitalization of $32 billion, its stock trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 14.2. Assuming that ratio remains constant for the next 10 years, CrowdStrike (or any other company) would have to grow its revenue by 17.5% every year between now and then for its stock to rise fivefold.

Right now, CrowdStrike is absolutely crushing that pace. The company generated just $52.7 million in revenue in fiscal 2017, meaning it has grown at a compound annual rate of 86.8% since. Granted, as a company gets bigger, its growth naturally slows because it gets harder to grow from larger base numbers. But CrowdStrike's revenue growth could slow significantly, and its stock would still have the potential to turn $200,000 into $1 million over the next decade.

2. Duolingo

Technology has touched just about every industry on Earth, but it's having a greater impact on some than others. Education is one area that has truly transformed thanks to digitization, and Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is leading the charge in one segment in particular.

Learning a second language is a dream for many people. Some want to learn a global language (like English) because it can lead to better job opportunities, and others want to learn a foreign language ahead of travels abroad. But who has the time to spend a year (or more) taking lessons in a classroom? What if, however, those lessons were always in your pocket, and the experience was more akin to playing a game?

Enter Duolingo. It has built a gamified language education platform designed for smartphones and mobile devices, and it's now used by 60.7 million people every month. It's free to use, but it generates revenue by selling subscriptions to the small (but quickly growing) fraction of its user base willing to pay to unlock additional features. At the end of 2022, 4.2 million people were paying, a figure that was up a whopping 67% year over year.

But Duolingo's monetization opportunities might be set for substantial growth thanks to the recent introduction of its new Max subscription, which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence. Duolingo partnered with OpenAI -- the creator of the ChatGPT online chatbot -- to deliver two new features: Explain My Answer, which provides tailored feedback to users based on their mistakes, and Roleplay, which serves as a speaking partner to help users develop their conversational skills.

Duolingo generated annual revenue of $70.7 million in 2019, and by 2022, its top line had grown to $369.5 million -- a compound annual growth rate of 73.5%. Remember, it only has to grow its revenue at an annualized rate of 17.5% for the next 10 years to justify a fivefold increase in its stock, assuming its price-to-sales ratio remains constant. Therefore, it could still get there even if its growth slows significantly as its base gets bigger.

With an estimated 2 billion people learning languages around the world, this company has only scratched the surface of its opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than CrowdStrike

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CrowdStrike wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.