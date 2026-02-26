2 Unstoppable Stocks Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Loaded Up On

Key Points

Following billionaire hedge fund managers' moves is a great way to source ideas. While I wouldn't suggest directly following what they do, seeing what they buy and doing more research is a smart investing strategy, as you're able to use their big money research to generate a list of ideas.

The key is to look for funds that aren't trading in and out of positions each quarter. You want to identify a fund manager that has a long-term mindset, as they are much easier to follow than one that actively trades. One billionaire I follow is Stanley Druckenmiller. He runs the Duquesne Family Office and has a strong track record of outperforming the market.

During the fourth quarter, Druckenmiller loaded up on two unstoppable stocks that I think many investors should also consider buying right now.

Amazon and Alphabet were at the top of his shopping list

During Q4, Druckenmiller purchased Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Both of these stocks have been excellent long-term performers, so his buying shares of these two companies shouldn't be a surprise. Furthermore, they were already fairly large positions in his portfolio. Before the third quarter, Druckenmiller owned 437,000 shares of Amazon. Now, he owns nearly 740,000. That 69% increase is a big deal and showcases that his fund is extremely bullish on Amazon.

If he was bullish on Amazon, he's even more excited about Alphabet. At the end of the third quarter, Alphabet was a fairly small position for the fund, with about 102,000 shares owned. During Q4, he increased that stake by a whopping 277% to 385,000 shares. Clearly, he's bullish on Alphabet, but are these still smart moves to make now?

The only way investors know what Druckenmiller and other hedge funds do is a Form 13F that is required to be filed every quarter to the SEC 45 days after the quarter ends. Any fund with over $100 million in assets has to do this, but the delay in filing brings up some interesting caveats.

The latest round of 13Fs became available on Feb. 17, while Druckenmiller could have been buying these stocks as soon as Oct. 1. A lot has happened in the market since then.

Amazon and Alphabet still look like strong buys

Since Q4 began, Amazon and Alphabet have taken two separate paths. Amazon stock is actually cheaper now than it was during any time during Q4, so if Druckenmiller was bullish on it then, he's almost certainly bullish on it now. After all, its Q4 results were fantastic.

For Q4, Amazon's management had told investors to expect between $206 billion and $213 billion in revenue, with operating income between $21 billion and $26 billion. Amazon outperformed revenue expectations and delivered $213.4 billion in revenue with $25 billion in operating income. The strength behind its outperformance can be sourced from Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing wing. This segment posted the best quarter in over three years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Amazon looks like an incredible buy right now.

Meanwhile, Alphabet's stock rallied throughout Q4 although the stock has been flat through the first few weeks of 2026. Since Oct. 1, it's up nearly 30%. While the odds are low that Druckenmiller bought all of his shares on Oct. 1, we still need to analyze the stock as if he did. Alphabet has been a comeback story over the past year, and its valuation has risen dramatically.

Alphabet's stock trades for 27 times forward earnings right now, which is far from cheap. However, it's right in line with where most big tech companies trade, so I'd call today's price a fair one. Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet to deliver 17% growth this year, which is an impressive mark considering how mature the business is. This strength has to do with Alphabet's thriving cloud computing business, Google Cloud, and the success of Alphabet's generative AI offerings.

I won't be surprised to see Alphabet deliver strong returns over the next few years, thanks to the growth of these two businesses. A purchase today still makes sense, even if you could have gotten it for cheaper, as Druckenmiller did.

