2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

While growth stocks aren't attracting the interest from investors that they were a few years ago, not all businesses that fall into this category of investments have dealt with the same headwinds as many former pandemic favorites.

Today, we're going to take a look at two top healthcare stocks with growth-driven businesses that have a robust track record of rewarding investors. Here's why you might want to consider investing in these two stocks for your long-term buy-and-hold portfolio.

1. Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a name known to many healthcare investors for its profitable and fast-growing surgical robotics business, which has led it to deliver a total return of about 345% to investors over the past decade. There are several key factors that have enabled the company to generate robust top- and bottom-line growth in a wide variety of market environments and over a prolonged period of time.

For one, the company controls the vast majority of the surgical robotics market. As of 2021, it was estimated that its market footprint stood at a noteworthy 80%. The company's da Vinci Surgical System is used in millions of procedures from general to thoracic to cardiovascular surgery. Roughly 1.6 million procedures were performed using the da Vinci Surgical System in 2021.

Resurgences of COVID-19 cases in certain markets have limited procedure volume to a certain extent in recent quarters. But most people aren't going to put off having an important medical procedure regardless of what's happening in the wider environment, much less with the stock market.

Intuitive Surgical also has a very sticky business model. It sells its systems as well as accompanying instruments and software to medical providers, but the company also generates recurring revenue from the cost of replacing certain components of its surgical robotics systems after wear and use.

It's no wonder that the company has boosted its annual revenue, profits, and cash flow by 162%, 160%, and 157%, respectively, over the past 10 years. Long-term investors looking for a healthcare company that has ridden out many market cycles and possesses a powerhouse noncyclical business might wish to take a second look at this top healthcare stock.

2. DexCom

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has delivered investors an incredible total return of nearly 3,600% in the trailing decade. The company's core business model centers around revenue and profits from its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices.

CGM devices not only face consistent demand, but they are essential for many type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients worldwide. In short, even if the macroeconomic situation were to worsen, patients are still going to use (and often require) these devices as a part of daily life.

DexCom's CGM devices don't need patients to use a finger jab, instead, it allows them to measure glucose readings through a one-touch applicator that conveys the data to their smartphone or other integrated devices. In this way, someone with type 1 or type 2 diabetes can track glucose readings in real-time, which can inform more consistent habits such as diet and physical activity that will keep blood sugar levels in check.

Today, around 1 million people globally wear a CGM device made by DexCom. The release of DexCom's latest CGM device, the G7, is already underway in Europe, the U.K, and Asia, and is expected in the U.S. shortly. This latest model is 60% smaller than the G6 model and features a sensor that warms up in just a half-hour, which DexCom says is the fastest of any on the market.

DexCom's market leadership, elevated and stable demand for its products, and strong financial track record (revenue and profits are up 66% and 53%, respectively, over the past three years alone) are all notable reasons for investors to consider scooping up this healthcare stock before year's end.

Rachel Warren has positions in DexCom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends DexCom.

