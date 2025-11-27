2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now

Key Points

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft represent a potentially massive new transportation market.

Both of these companies have secured major partnerships and are racing toward FAA certification.

These stocks aren't for day traders, but could reward investors with multiyear time horizons.

Flying cars have been a punchline for decades -- the technology that's always "just around the corner" but never arrives.

That skepticism has created an opportunity. Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are no longer science fiction, and the two leading companies in this space have seen their stocks punished over the past month, despite making meaningful progress toward commercialization.

This isn't a trade for anyone looking to flip shares next week. However, for investors willing to hold through volatility, the recent pullback in these names appears to be a gift.

1. The certification leader

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) has emerged as the front-runner in the race to bring electric air taxis to market. The company is now in the final stage of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification, having begun power-on testing of its first conforming aircraft. Management expects FAA test pilots to begin flying the aircraft early next year -- a critical milestone that would put Joby on track for commercial operations in 2026.

The stock has pulled back roughly 35% from its 52-week high of nearly $21, resulting in a market capitalization of around $12.8 billion. That's a rich valuation for a company with minimal revenue, but Joby's partner roster suggests the smart money sees something real here.

Toyota has invested nearly $900 million in Joby and is assisting in scaling its manufacturing operations. Nvidia is collaborating on autonomous flight systems through its IGX Thor platform -- making Joby the chipmaker's only partner in autonomous aviation. And Uber Technologies, which sold its eVTOL research arm to Joby, remains a strategic partner with a clear interest in integrating air taxis into its transportation network.

Joby has completed over 600 flights this year, including two weeks of regularly scheduled demonstration flights at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. The company also recently announced a $250 million aircraft sale in Kazakhstan, signaling international demand is building even before certification.

2. The infrastructure play

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has taken a different approach, focusing on selling aircraft to operators while building out the physical infrastructure needed for urban air mobility -- short-haul flights within and between cities. The stock has been hit harder than Joby -- down roughly 34% over the past month and trading around $7.54 at the time of writing (Nov. 26), well below its 52-week high of around $14.6.

But Archer has quietly assembled the pieces for a compelling long-term story. The company recently acquired Hawthorne Airport near Los Angeles for $126 million, securing a strategic hub less than three miles from LAX and close to SoFi Stadium. With the 2028 Olympics coming to Los Angeles, Archer is positioning itself to be the air taxi provider for one of the world's most congested cities.

Archer's balance sheet is strong, with over $2 billion in liquidity providing years of runway. The company has also locked in major partnerships with Stellantis for manufacturing, United Airlines for aircraft purchases, and multiple carriers in Asia and the Middle East.

Wall Street remains bullish despite the sell-off. The consensus price target is around $12.4 -- implying roughly a 70% upside from current levels if analysts are correct. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has been adding shares amid weakness, a sign that at least one prominent growth investor views the pullback as an opportunity rather than a warning sign.

The long game

Neither Archer nor Joby is appropriate for investors who need near-term returns. Both companies are pre-profit, burning significant cash as they push toward certification and scale. The eVTOL industry faces real risks -- regulatory delays, manufacturing challenges, and the possibility that consumer adoption takes longer than expected.

But the potential reward is enormous. Urban air mobility could become a multibillion-dollar market by the end of the decade, and these two companies have the partnerships, capital, and technology to lead it.

The stocks that seem most volatile in the short term are often the ones that create the most wealth over the long term. For patient investors, the recent sell-off presents an opportunity worth considering.

George Budwell, PhD has positions in Archer Aviation, Joby Aviation, Nvidia, and Toyota Motor. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

