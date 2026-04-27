2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Could Soar 20% and 26% in 2026, According to Wall Street Analysts

Key Points

Taiwan Semiconductor is up more than 25% YTD, and analysts see another 20% upside for the chipmaker.

ASML stock is up 31% this year, and Wall Street analysts see the stock gaining another 26% in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ›

It has been a challenging year so far for tech stocks and growth stocks. Until the past few weeks, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was in the red and underwent a correction.

While most technology stocks are still down year to date, some have actually plowed through the downturn and continued to post high returns for investors.

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You might call them unstoppable, because these rare names proved their resilience during the correction, and Wall Street analysts expect them to go much further through 2026.

Two such standout stocks are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML).

1. Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, is the leading semiconductor foundry, meaning it manufactures all the chips that companies such as Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Amazon, and Broadcom design.

Because it doesn’t compete with its customers, Taiwan Semiconductor operates as a trusted, neutral partner that has the economies and scale, technology, expertise, and manufacturing processes to produce chips faster and more efficiently than its competitors.

That's why it has a dominant 70% market share in the foundry market, and why it consistently churns out high earnings and returns.

The firm just posted excellent first-quarter earnings last week, with revenue up 35% year over year and 8% from the previous quarter. Earnings surged 58% year over year and 13% from the previous quarter. And in Q2, the company anticipates 9% to 11% sequential revenue growth.

Taiwan Semiconductor has climbed sharply despite broader market weaknesses, up 25% year to date and 151% over the past 12 months. Looking ahead, analysts remain bullish on the stock as 98% of the analysts that cover it rate it as a buy with a median price target of $456 per share.

That suggests 20% upside for the stock over the next year.

2. ASML Holding

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is another semiconductor stock with its own dominant niche within the industry.

It is not a chipmaker or designer -- instead, it makes the lithography machines and technology that are used by semiconductor companies to make and design the chips. And one of its largest customers is, in fact, Taiwan Semiconductor.

There was a significant development in that relationship, as TSMC announced this week that it was going to delay buying ASML's next-generation lithography machines until 2029 to save costs. TSMC will still use the "old" or current ASML machines, just not the new, more expensive ones. Analysts have not yet reacted to this news and adjusted their price targets. It bears watching if this will impact ASML's earnings and its analyst ratings.

ASML is coming off a first quarter when revenue increased 13% year over year and earnings rose 17%. Also, the firm boosted its revenue guidance for the current quarter to a range of €36 billion (about $42 billion USD) to €40 billion (about $46 billion USD) due to higher-than-anticipated demand. That would represent an annual revenue increase of 10% to 22%.

ASML, like Taiwan Semiconductor, has not been impacted by the market downturn. ASML stock is up 31% year to date and 120% over the past 12 months.

The stock is trading at about 47 times trailing earnings and 44 times forward earnings, so it's a bit pricey, more so than Taiwan Semiconductor. But Wall Street analysts are very bullish on ASML stock.

ASML stock is rated a buy by 82% of the 45 analysts that cover it. Further, it has a median price target of $1,775 per share, which would suggest about 26% more upside over the next 12 months.

It is not easy to find growth stocks that have breezed through the 2026 market downturn and still have significant upside. Taiwan Semiconductor and ASML Holding are two of them.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.