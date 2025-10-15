2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy During a Market Crash

Key Points

Stock market crashes are scary, but they've always been followed by longer recovery periods.

Intuitive Surgical is a leading producer of robot-assisted surgical systems.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has the cystic fibrosis space sewn up tight.

10 stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical ›

President Trump recently reminded investors that it doesn't take much to send a buoyant stock market reeling. When the market opened on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) index traded above $23,100 for the first time.

On Oct. 10, at 10:57 am ET, President Trump commented that China was increasingly hostile regarding the rare earth metals it refines. In response, his administration is considering a massive increase in tariffs on Chinese products entering the country. By the end of the day, the Nasdaq Composite index was down 3.96% from the peak it set that morning.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The major market indexes mostly recovered on Monday, Oct. 13, after President Trump downplayed the new tariff threat he lobbed at China three days earlier.

New tariff threats directed at China and an ongoing government shutdown put the stock market in a sensitive position at a time when it appears overbought. The average stock in the S&P 500 index has been trading for 22.3 times forward earnings estimates. The last time this figure climbed this high was in late 2021, before a severe bear market in 2022.

We never know when the next market crash will happen, but we know that they have always recovered. This is why you want to be ready with a list of top stocks to buy when a market crash causes them to trade at a relative discount. With strong advantages over their competitors, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) are two unstoppable growth stocks for investors to consider during a market downturn.

1. Intuitive Surgical

About 25 years ago, Intuitive Surgical became the first company to market a robot-assisted surgical system. With over 11,000 robotic systems installed across 74 countries, it's still the largest member of this lucrative industry.

Intuitive Surgical's stock price is down by 29% from the all-time high it reached earlier this year. Despite the recent drop, the stock has gained about 18,790% since its initial public offering.

Other companies have their own robot-assisted surgical systems, but they're generally used to perform different procedures than Intuitive's da Vinci machines. That's because there are two big barriers to competition. First, getting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to green-light a new system for a specific procedure requires clinical trial data that shows it is at least equal to a da Vinci machine.

If a competing surgical system earns approval for the same procedures as da Vinci machines, switching costs present another huge barrier for competitors. Training surgeons to use a new system is an expense most hospitals would like to avoid.

Intuitive Surgical reported a 14% year-over-year gain in procedure volume during the second quarter. Between procedures, surgeons need to replace instruments and accessories that can only be purchased from Intuitive Surgical. By raising prices on those instruments, the company was able to record second-quarter revenue that rose 21% higher year over year.

Intuitive Surgical stock has been trading at the nosebleed-inducing multiple of 53.6 times forward-looking earnings expectations. That's not an unreasonable multiple to pay for such a rapidly growing business. Patient investors who wait for the next time the market crashes, though, could get in at a much more attractive valuation.

2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that makes it hard to breathe for about 109,000 people around the world. Over the past 20 years, Vertex Pharmaceuticals' stock has risen 1,820% because it's the only company selling drugs that address the disease's underlying cause.

A majority of people born with cystic fibrosis between 2020 and 2024 are expected to reach age 65 or older. The median survival age for people born just 20 years earlier is only 34 years old. Credit for the improvement goes almost entirely to Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Hundreds of known mutations in the CFTR gene can cause the lungs to produce sticky mucus that is difficult to clear. Vertex's first CF treatment, Kalydeco, earned its first approval from the FDA in 2012, but it only addressed a small percentage of CF patients.

While Kalydeco's main patents could expire over the next several years, investors don't need to worry about a patent cliff. Last December, the FDA approved Alyftrek, a three-drug combination that works for a larger number of known CFTR mutations than previous treatments. Without any other CFTR modulators that appear competitive in clinical trials, it could be more than a decade before Vertex encounters significant competition for its CF franchise.

Shares of Vertex stock are already trading for a relatively low multiple of 22.7 times forward-looking earnings estimates. Picking the stock up now, or after the next market crash, looks like a smart move for patient investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intuitive Surgical right now?

Before you buy stock in Intuitive Surgical, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intuitive Surgical wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,412!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,154,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,075% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.