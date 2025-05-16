2 Unstoppable Cryptos You Can Buy Now Without Any Hesitation

Over the past 30 days, sentiment in the crypto market has improved remarkably, largely on new optimism about global trade deals getting done. Nearly every top cryptocurrency has been posting double-digit gains, and investors appear to be regaining their risk appetite for crypto.

Two cryptos on my radar right now are Sui (CRYPTO: SUI) and Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO), both of which have been soaring in value. Let's take a closer look at what makes them such strong buys right now.

Sui

Sui (pronounced "swee") is arguably the buzziest new Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) challenger to arrive on the scene. This Layer 1 blockchain network launched in May 2023 and features an all-star team of blockchain developers and Silicon Valley tech veterans. Since Sui launched around the time that the crypto winter of 2022 was coming to an end, it never got the attention that it deserved.

However, things have really taken off for Sui in 2025. It's now up 73% over the past 30 days, and currently boasts a $13 billion market cap, making it the 11th-most-valuable cryptocurrency. While nearly all top cryptocurrencies are up big during the past 30 days, Sui really stands out. By comparison, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is "only" up 22% over the past 30 days.

There are two main factors leading to Sui's outperformance. The first is the narrative around Sui's future potential to supplant Ethereum as the premier Layer 1 blockchain network. The Sui blockchain is faster, cheaper, and more efficient to use than Ethereum's blockchain, and institutional investors are starting to sit up and take notice. If Sui can continue to chip away at the market dominance of Ethereum, then its valuation should rise accordingly.

The second big factor is the spot ETF narrative. At the end of April, 21Shares -- the same investment firm that helped Ark Invest launch its spot Bitcoin ETF last year -- filed an application with the SEC to launch a spot Sui ETF. If that application is successful, it could mean mainstream adoption for Sui. The spot ETF will make it easier for investors to get exposure to Sui and could lead to new investor inflows.

Bittensor

The other unstoppable crypto on my list is Bittensor. It has risen 83% over the past 30 days and ranks as the No. 30 cryptocurrency, with a $4 billion market cap.

The investment thesis for Bittensor is easy because it involves artificial intelligence (AI). As Cathie Wood of Ark Invest pointed out in her firm's 2024 "Big Ideas" report, one of the most exciting themes in the investment world is the convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. This convergence could lead to outsized gains for Bittensor, which is essentially a decentralized blockchain platform for AI projects.

My only caveat here is that it has been frustratingly difficult for crypto investors to get the AI investment thesis right. A number of top AI cryptos that emerged after the launch of ChatGPT have now fallen by the wayside. And the "AI agent" thesis has floundered badly in 2025.

So, you need to be careful about how much you buy into the buzz surrounding Bittensor. You need to be convinced that "decentralized AI" is more powerful than "centralized AI." In other words, you need to be convinced that AI upstarts powered by blockchain technology can take on the tech giants in Silicon Valley.

Is altcoin season finally here?

In order for Sui and Bittensor to become truly unstoppable, altcoin season needs to arrive soon. While "altcoin season" is a state of mind more than anything else, it refers to a point in time when a majority of top altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin. This leads to a situation where crypto investors move out of Bitcoin and shift into riskier cryptos in order to capture this outperformance.

Mathematically, altcoin season occurs when 75% of the top 100 coins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past 90 days. Right now, the CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season index has a reading of 32, which means that we're likely still several months away from the arrival of altcoin season. The good news is that Sui and Bittensor are two of the 32 coins outperforming Bitcoin over the past 90 days, and appear to be leading the way forward.

That being said, it's best to keep your expectations in check. Sui faces a tremendous amount of competition in the Layer 1 blockchain market, and Bittensor could turn out to be another buzzy AI crypto that eventually falls to the wayside.

However, it's impossible not to be impressed with their recent performance, or with their enormous future upside potential. If you are looking to turbo-charge the performance of your portfolio, and don't mind taking on considerable risk, both Sui and Bittensor could be worth a closer look.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Sui. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Sui. The Motley Fool recommends Bittensor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.