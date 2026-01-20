2 Undervalued AI Stocks to Buy in 2026 and Hold for Decades

Key Points

Amazon is investing billions in AI spending, and management expects client spend to shift in a massive way.

Taiwan Semiconductor provides core AI services to multiple high-level clients.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

The S&P 500 is back to hitting new highs, but it's also becoming more expensive. The CAPE ratio, or cyclically adjusted P/E ratio, is nearly 40. That's the highest it's been in more than a decade. Whether or not that means the market is due for a correction, it certainly seems like stocks are trading at higher valuations, and it's harder to spot bargains.

But they exist, even in the high-growth artificial intelligence (AI) space. Consider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), both of which look like super values right now and offer continued long-term opportunities.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Amazon

Amazon is one of the major hyperscalers that's pouring billions into developing a top-of-the-line AI program. CEO Andy Jassy has stressed many times that there's going to be a shift from on-premises information technology (IT) spend, which represents about 85% of company spend today, to the cloud, and Amazon is preparing for it. It's investing more than $125 billion in 2026 in the AI program, after spending about that much in 2025, and it's upgrading everything from its chips to its large-language models (LLMs) to its range of services for clients, like its semi-custom Bedrock platform.

It's growing in every way, from its core e-commerce business through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud business to advertising and more. Adding the AI business to these segments takes the whole business up a notch, and positioning itself to benefit from the AI windfall gives it years of further growth ahead.

Yet Amazon stock trades at less than 34 times trailing-12-month earnings. The stock is only up 6% over the past year, but as it keeps reporting strong growth and harnesses its opportunities, it should keep rewarding investors.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor is a core player in AI production. It's responsible for 85% of global start-up semiconductor prototypes, and it works with nearly every high-level AI player in nearly every type of technology, also beyond AI.

Even though it's a well-established industry giant with solid relationships and high profitability, including a 54% operating margin in the 2025 fourth quarter, it's still growing quickly. Sales increased 21% year over year in the quarter. It has tremendous AI tailwinds, and all the money that Amazon and its peers are spending comes back at some level to Taiwan Semiconductor.

Yet Taiwan Semiconductor stock trades at only 32 times trailing-12-month sales, and it's barely moved over the past year, even though the stock has gained 60%. It's a great value for growth investors -- or any investor.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.