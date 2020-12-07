2 Underperforming Stocks to Consider This Week

Over the last few months, I have talked very little about the hardest-hit sectors and industries during the pandemic. The temptation after such a major disruption is always to look first at the hardest hit stocks. After all, if everything bounces back, they have further to go but I have largely left them alone...until now. In a week that will bring confirmation of good news on the vaccine front, there are two stocks that have underperformed in the recovery that can benefit.

The bounce-back theory depends on an assumption that at some point, everything will get back to normal, which is usually a reasonable thing to assume. You would think, for example, that 2007/8 would have killed the housing market after so many people lost so much, but it rebounded pretty quickly over the next few years.

This time, though, was different.

Things like airline and cruise line stocks were hit hard and stayed low as others recovered, and for a reason. Housing is a basic need for survival; air travel and cruises are entirely optional and there was a lot of doubt as to whether consumers would ever feel safe in those contexts again. It was feared that staying away from those businesses would prove to be sticky behavior.

As time has gone on, those doubts and fears have faded. If that were to be people’s long-term reaction, it would have shown in other ways. When bars were re-opened in some states, they would have been empty, and nobody would sit inside a restaurant even if they were allowed to. Instead, what we see is people going back to their old ways, even after it became clear that that resulted in a massive resurgence of Covid-19. Air travel numbers may have more than halved this Thanksgiving weekend as compared to last, but that still means that more than 9.4 million Americans boarded planes, even in the midst of dire warnings from health officials.

There seems to be an attitude among a large number of Americans that they won’t let this virus completely disrupt their lives. Maybe some have seen a family member or close friend test positive, only to exhibit mild symptoms, and figure that the benefits of natural immunity outweigh the risks of a bad reaction to the disease. Or maybe they are in the group that thinks the whole thing is made up or massively exaggerated, or they have chosen to carry on as if nothing had happened for some other selfish, illogical or even perfectly rational reason.

I often say here that, when trading, it is important to deal with what is, not what you think should be, and this is a case in point. Why people are still flying and why cruise bookings are taking off is not the point -- the fact is that they are. You may think that is a sign of the admirable courage and resilience of Americans, or their stupidity and selfishness.

Either way, you can still make money off it.

If you are going to do that, it makes sense to look at the laggards in the recovery so far. If your assumption is that things are going back to where they were, you might as well have as much upside on the trade, even if that means buying things with a higher degree of risk. So, an airline stock like American (AAL), which is still over forty-six percent below its high than something like Delta (DAL) that is off only around thirty percent.

In the cruise space, one of the hardest-hit and slowest to recover stocks, Carnival (CCL) also makes sense on the same basis, and for another reason. Carnival’s demographic skews younger than other cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean (RCL), and younger people are generally far more likely to resume normal activities than their older counterparts. If you doubt that, visit any college town.

And yet, CCL is still lagging RCL.

There are reasons for that, but remember, this trade is based on the fact that everything will return to normal, meaning that those reasons, things like stock dilution and balance sheet concerns, won’t be an issue before long.

This week looks likely to bring a lot of good news on the Covid vaccine front. The U.K. will begin distribution tomorrow and an Emergency Use Authorization for at least one vaccine here in the U.S. is imminent. In that environment, people will be looking for things to buy, even if there is a more generalized “buy the rumor, sell the fact" effect that takes indices lower. This is a time when the underperformance of the hardest-hit stocks will likely reverse, and things like AAL and CCL will be beneficiaries as they close the gap with other stocks.

