2 Underappreciated Safety Stocks With Bright Futures

The list of safe and underappreciated stocks is very deep. In this video clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 25, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel reveals two of his favorite stocks that may not get a lot of attention but are appealing investments.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Matt Frankel: I could name 50 different real estate companies that no one's ever heard of that are probably really underappreciated in terms of safety stocks. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) is my single largest investment because like you said, it owns iconic assets like the Empire State Building.

I think one that's also underappreciated for the sake of not naming another real estate company is General Motors (NYSE: GM). That's one that I consider relatively safe, generating tons of free cash flow, great management, much better financial position. I think a lot of people underappreciate it because of the bankruptcy that it went through a decade ago.

It's a different company today, just a totally different business. Not that it's a totally safe stock, like we said, there is no such thing. There's a lot that can go wrong and it's somewhat cyclical, things like that. But I think that's one that the market has a perception that it's a dangerous business. I don't think that's really the case anymore.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® owns Empire State Realty Trust and General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends Empire State Realty Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.