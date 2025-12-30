2 Under-the-Radar Energy Stocks to Watch for AI Demand in 2026

We’re approaching a period of stagnation for stocks. Earnings season is wrapped up, and the only certainty about the markets in 2026 is that investors should expect more uncertainty.

However, despite volatility and uncertainty, artificial intelligence (AI) will likely remain at the forefront. Energy is at the core of AI infrastructure, which is why certain energy stocks are likely to have a strong year.

Data centers have a voracious appetite for power. This isn’t just about quantity; it’s about reliability. Feeding data center infrastructure requires 24/7 power. It's something that our nation’s current electrical grid can’t handle. That’s why the hyperscalers behind these projects are looking for alternative approaches.

Two areas of the energy sector to watch are natural gas, which represents the present and nuclear energy, which could represent the future.

Hyperscalers such as Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are relying on natural gas as a preferred bridge fuel that can ensure uptime, cut power costs, and avoid multi-year delays tied to utility interconnection. Natural gas isn’t a truly “clean energy” source, however.

Nuclear energy, which is trending as a potential power source of the future, is a clean energy source. The United States has been anti-nuclear for several decades, and building out nuclear infrastructure isn't like flipping a light switch. Nevertheless, momentum is real, and there are many companies positioning themselves to meet the demand for nuclear energy in the future.

Here are two energy stocks that may have been off your radar this earnings season but merit a closer look.

New Fortress Energy: LNG as the Bridge Fuel for Digital Infrastructure

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) sits at the intersection of two accelerating themes: global liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand and the power needs of data center expansion. The company has a vertically integrated business model in which it sources LNG, converts it into power, and delivers it through modular terminals.

This model positions it to solve a growing bottleneck in emerging markets: an electricity supply that’s reliable enough for industrial and digital infrastructure.

As LNG becomes the preferred “bridge fuel” in global decarbonization, NFE’s assets in the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe offer margin expansion through long-term contracts and pricing leverage.

The emerging catalyst for NFE stock, however, is domestic growth.

U.S. utilities and data center developers are increasingly exploring LNG and on-site gas power to bypass grid congestion.

Execution has been uneven, and leverage remains a watch point, but if management continues to convert its project backlog, NFE could evolve from a niche LNG logistics company into a scalable power platform with asymmetric upside.

For all its positive attributes, New Fortress is a penny stock trading at $1.14 as of this writing. The company is not profitable and is showing declines in year-over-year (YOY) revenue. The company is covered by nine analysts with sentiment evenly divided between buy, hold, and sell. That said, the consensus price target of $7.88 may be appealing to speculative investors.

Nano Nuclear Energy: A High-Risk Gateway to Microreactors

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an under-the-radar name in the microreactor space. This is a segment of nuclear power designed for modular, mobile, and decentralized deployment.

However, it could be a compelling speculative investment. Commercial revenue is years away, but the need for military energy resilience and AI/data center power shortages are two demand drivers.

The company’s microreactor concepts, KRONOS MMR, ZEUS and LOKI MMR, aim to deliver sub-50 MW systems small enough for remote industrial sites, mining operations, or edge data centers where grid capacity is limited or nonexistent.

The opportunity is enormous if regulatory momentum continues and partnerships materialize. Still, investors should treat NNE stock like an early-stage tech bet. There is a high risk of shareholder dilution; the company also faces long development cycles.

However, for investors with an appropriate risk tolerance, Nano Nuclear offers exposure to the possibility that nuclear energy becomes the next major pillar of off-grid, carbon-free baseload power.

Nano Nuclear delivered its most recent earnings report on Dec. 18, in which it posted negative earnings per share of 19 cents. However, that was a 39% improvement from the same quarter of the prior year. Nevertheless, it’s a reminder to investors that this is still a speculative stock, particularly considering that it is not yet generating revenue.

