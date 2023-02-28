Markets
EAF

2 Unbelievably Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

February 28, 2023 — 06:17 am EST

Written by Matthew Frankel and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

After the stock market's poor performance of the past year or so, there are plenty of stocks that look attractive from a long-term perspective. However, there are some that look very cheap, and in this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discuss two in particular -- both of which trade for single-digit P/E ratios -- that are worth a closer look right now.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than GrafTech International
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GrafTech International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Matt Frankel has positions in General Motors. Tyler Crowe has positions in GrafTech International. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EAF
GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.