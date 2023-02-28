2 Unbelievably Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

After the stock market's poor performance of the past year or so, there are plenty of stocks that look attractive from a long-term perspective. However, there are some that look very cheap, and in this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discuss two in particular -- both of which trade for single-digit P/E ratios -- that are worth a closer look right now.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than GrafTech International

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GrafTech International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Matt Frankel has positions in General Motors. Tyler Crowe has positions in GrafTech International. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.