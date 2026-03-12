2 Ultra-Cheap Ways to Own Every Corner of the U.S. Market: SCHB and ITOT

Key Points

Both SCHB and ITOT deliver nearly identical exposure to the U.S. stock market with matching low expenses and yields.

ITOT manages more than double the assets under management of SCHB and has higher average daily volume.

Sector allocations and top holdings are nearly indistinguishable, so differences may come down to trading preferences and fund size.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHB) and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:ITOT) both offer ultra-low-cost, broad U.S. equity market exposure, but ITOT stands out for its larger assets under management and higher average daily volume, while SCHB remains a strong option for Schwab-centric investors.

Both SCHB and ITOT aim to mirror the performance of the entire U.S. stock market, tracking thousands of companies across all sectors. This comparison looks at their costs, returns, risk, portfolio makeup, and trading characteristics to help investors decide which may better fit their needs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SCHB ITOT Issuer Schwab IShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-11) 21.7% 21.6% Dividend yield 1.1% 1.1% Beta 1.02 1.01 AUM $38.1 billion $81.5 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both funds are equally affordable, with each charging 0.03% in annual expenses. They also offer a 1.1% dividend yield, so cost and payout are essentially tied.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SCHB ITOT Max drawdown (five years) -25.36% -25.36% Growth of $1,000 over five years $1,614 $1,606

What's inside

ITOT holds 2,484 stocks spanning the entire U.S. equity market, with technology making up 33%, financial services 12%, and consumer cyclical 10%. Its largest positions—Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)—mirror the broader market’s tilt toward megacap tech, and its 22.1 years of history make it an established choice for long-term investors.

SCHB is nearly identical in construction, with 2,410 holdings and a similar sector mix: technology at 32%, followed by financial services and healthcare. Its top holdings also feature Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft in nearly the same proportions. Neither fund comes with quirks or special screens, so both deliver straightforward, comprehensive U.S. market exposure.

What this means for investors

In cases like this, you could actually spend too much time picking the perfect broad market ETF and not enough time simply owning one. SCHB and ITOT are about as interchangeable as two funds can be -- both own thousands of U.S. stocks across every size and sector, both charge just 0.03% annually, and both deliver returns that track the U.S. stock market almost perfectly.

The real differences are minor. SCHB tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Market Index and holds around 2,500 stocks; ITOT tracks the S&P Total Market Index and casts a slightly wider net across the full U.S. equity universe. In both funds, megacap technology companies dominate the top holdings and drive the lion's share of performance.

Buying either fund means making a bet on the entire U.S. economy, not any single company, sector, or theme. Both will rise and fall with the broader market -- no screen protects you during downturns, and no filter amplifies your gains. For long-term investors comfortable riding out inevitable turbulence, either fund makes an excellent portfolio foundation. The choice comes down to brokerage preference: Schwab investors gravitate to SCHB, iShares investors to ITOT. Own either one and let compounding do the work.

Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

