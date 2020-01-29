2 U.S. Airlines Suspend Flights to China. American Airlines Stock Gains.

Domestic airlines, including United Airlines and American Airlines, are canceling flights to and from China amid reports that the White House is considering banning all China-U.S. flights as an effort to help contain coronavirus.

The outbreak continues to impact airlines across the globe as infection and death rates tick upward.

American Airlines (ticker: AAL) told Barron’s Wednesday morning, “Given the significant decline in demand for travel to and from China, American Airlines will suspend travel between Los Angeles International Airport and Shanghai Pudong Airport as well as LA and Beijing Capital International Airport from Feb. 9 through Mar. 27, 2020.”

United Airlines has canceled 24 round-trip flights to Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shanghai, citing a lack of customer demand due to coronavirus. Of all U.S. carriers, United has some of the largest exposure to China and the Asia-Pacific region, meaning its revenues could be hit hardest.

In emailed correspondence with Barron’s, United wrote, “Due to a significant decline in demand for travel to China, we are suspending some flights between our hub cities and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai beginning Feb. 1 through Feb. 8. We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed.”

That might be the right choice. “Considering we expect load factors to decline and revenue on the affected routes to plummet, not flying might be better than flying,” writes Cowen analyst Helane Becker. “During the SARs outbreak, China to U.S. travel declined ~67% in April 2003, but recovered once the virus was contained.”

During the SARS outbreak, U.S. airline stocks fell more than 30% but recovered within six months of the outbreak.

Despite this temporary reduction, United continues to operate some flights between China and the United States. The origination airports affected are San Francisco, Newark, Chicago O’Hare, and Washington Dulles.

British Airways canceled all direct flights to and from mainland China Wednesday morning.

In a statement, British Airways wrote, “Following Foreign Office advice against all but essential travel to mainland China, we have temporarily suspended our flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai with immediate effect, until Friday 31 January, while we assess the situation.”

The statement also provided contact referrals for rebookings and refunds for upcoming flights between January 31 and February 23.

The stocks of both domestic and international airline carriers have been dropping in response to market fears regarding the spread of the virus.

United Airlines has fallen 0.8% to $76.47 and Delta Air Lines (DAL) is off 0.8% at $57.02. American Airlines stock has gained 1.1% to $27.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 0.4%.

